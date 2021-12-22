Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 3,930.74 Million by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.15% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Robotic lawnmowers are quieter, require less maintenance, and reduce fuel costs compared to traditional mowers. The promotion of incentives for environmental initiatives has helped consumers to adopt eco-friendly technologies. These factors are prompting consumers to adopt greener technologies in the lawn mowers market. In terms of technology, the smart robotic lawn mowers accounted for a revenue share of over 39% in 2021 and are estimated to witness a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period. Emerging technologies such as remote-controlled and GPS-based products have made gardening easy as these technologies help to monitor, track, and operate lawn mowers. Technological innovations in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) have paved the way to produce efficient robotic lawn mowers. Major players and new entrants focus on the development of robotic/battery lawn mowers to decrease harmful emission levels generated by gasoline-powered lawn mowers. In terms of end-user type, the golf courses segment accounted for a revenue of USD 404.45 million in the global robotic lawn mowers market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.91% during the forecast period. In 2021, Europe is expected to emerge as the largest geographical segment in the global robotic lawn mowers market and account for a revenue share of 55.06%. Safety concerns over traditional mowers, noise-free operation, and increasing skilled labor costs for mowing are the primary factors propelling the market growth in the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by lawn area, technology, end-user, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 25 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/robotic-lawn-mower-market-2023

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market – Segmentation

Revenue from small-sized lawn mowers is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 1,054.11 million during the forecast period. The high market share of this segment is attributed to their wide adoption across various European and North American countries due to the presence of a large number of small-sized lawns and green acreage.

during the forecast period. The high market share of this segment is attributed to their wide adoption across various European and North American countries due to the presence of a large number of small-sized lawns and green acreage. Vendors are increasingly taking initiatives and investing a significant amount in R&D for the design and development of smart robotic lawn mowers to meet the continuously growing demand. For instance, in 2019, Husqvarna, one of the key producers of outdoor power tools, launched the AI-enabled Husqvarna Automower 435 X AWD that can be connected with voice assistants including Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Professional landscaping services are also gaining momentum among various end-users to escape from the high initial cost. End-users with low disposable income prefer to hire professional landscaping services, which reduces the one-time initial cost and enables individuals to maintain their lawns. This segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of 106.59% (by value) during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market by Lawn Area

Small Sized

Medium Sized

Large Sized

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market by Technology

Non-Smart

Smart

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market by End-User

Residential

Golf Courses & Other Sport Arenas

Professional Landscaping Services

Others

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market – Dynamics

The value of green spaces is growing worldwide as many health and environmental benefits are being linked with access to greenery. Green spaces typically help to improve air and water quality and reduce heat build-up in the environment. Further, they also mitigate the heat island effect and decrease soil runoff. Robotic lawn mowers have been witnessing increasing applications in the commercial sector and are being used in various applications in golf courses and other large parks and lawns. Green spaces foster community interaction and offer recreational uses. The WHO has set a minimum requirement of 9 sq. miles per capita green coverage in cities with lesser areas of greenery. Rapid urbanization is leading to an imbalance in the environment because of improper resource usage and increased pollution. Thus, urban planners and city officials worldwide are giving increased emphasis on the allocation of green spaces in cities to improve livability.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior

Adoption of Technologies (AI, Sensors, GPS)

Healthy Growth of landscaping Industry

Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market – Geography

In 2021, Europe is expected to emerge as the largest geographical segment in the global robotic lawn mowers market and account for a revenue share of 55.06%. The dominant share of this region is attributed to the wide adoption of robotic equipment across several industries such as hospitality, education, and others due to the high labor cost. Further, the growing business investments, commercial spaces, and increasing government spending on infrastructure are expected to boost the demand for the product in the region in the coming years. Europe is known for its innovation in the industrial and consumer markets. Further, Europe is among the largest markets for smart products in the world. The manufacturing industry in Europe contributes about 15% of the GDP. Further, many new entrants in the market are also based out of Europe.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/robotic-lawn-mower-market-2023

Robotic Lawn Mowers Market by Geography

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Belgium



Switzerland



Netherlands



Austria



Finland



Poland



Denmark



Norway

North America

US



Canada

APAC

Australia



China



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

STIGA S.p.A

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A

Other Prominent Vendors

Briggs & Stratton

STIHL

Deere & Company

Future GenRobots

Greenworks Tools

Hitachi

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

iRobot

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

Lineatielle

LG Electronics

Mamibot Manufacturing USA

Positecgroup

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker The Kobi Company

The Toro Company

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd

WIPER S.R.L.

Yamabiko Europe

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., ltd

Zipper Maschinen GmbH

Zicom

Volta

Milagrow HumanTech

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence