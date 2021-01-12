Robotic Manipulation To X-Ray Inspect Larger Parts

The simple interface also allows operators to X-ray inspect large parts using 6-degrees of motion at any given point. The results -- image accuracy, less complex fixturing and faster turnaround times.

Dual robotiX is an add-on device for NSI's largest standard system, the X7000™.

For more information on Dual RobotiX please contact [email protected] or visit https://4nsi.com/innovations/robotix to learn more.

North Star Imaging ranks among the most sophisticated global resource for Turn-Key industrial 2D & 3D Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment and Inspection Services. Industrial X-ray scanning is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning, 3D Metrology, High Energy Scanning & more. X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without opening or destroying it. NSI's efX® CT integrates the most powerful CT reconstruction & visualization software available, including modules for calibration, measurement, real-time density segmentation & surface extraction (point cloud & CAD capabilities). This technology is used in Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Device & other industries. NSI also offers as-needed Inspection Services at their global sites in West Coast, Midwest, East Coast, China and the UK. NSI is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

