Robotic Manipulation To X-Ray Inspect Larger Parts

North Star Imaging Introduces Dual RobotiX™
Jan 12, 2021, 08:30 ET
ROGERS, Minn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Star Imaging's unique Dual RobotiX precision technology features two robot arms working in harmony of movement to scan large parts.
RobotiX motion programs are created through NSI's efXDR acquisition software. This breakthrough allows the operator to program the robot and configure the image acquisition parameters all through a single software interface. This means your operators don't have to learn another software program, which saves your company valuable time and money.
The simple interface also allows operators to X-ray inspect large parts using 6-degrees of motion at any given point. The results -- image accuracy, less complex fixturing and faster turnaround times.
Dual robotiX is an add-on device for NSI's largest standard system, the X7000™.
North Star Imaging ranks among the most sophisticated global resource for Turn-Key industrial 2D & 3D Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment and Inspection Services. Industrial X-ray scanning is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning, 3D Metrology, High Energy Scanning & more. X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without opening or destroying it. NSI's efX® CT integrates the most powerful CT reconstruction & visualization software available, including modules for calibration, measurement, real-time density segmentation & surface extraction (point cloud & CAD capabilities). This technology is used in Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Device & other industries. NSI also offers as-needed Inspection Services at their global sites in West Coast, Midwest, East Coast, China and the UK. NSI is ISO 9001:2015 certified.
