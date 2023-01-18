Robotic palletizer market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global robotic palletizer market size is estimated to grow by USD 1783.61 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. APAC is estimated to account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Palletizer Market 2023-2027

Global robotic palletizer market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global robotic palletizer market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global robotic palletizer market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Food and beverage industry, eCommerce and logistics industry, Healthcare industry, Retail industry, and Others), and type (Articulated robots and Collaborative robots).

The market share growth by the food and beverage industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. Over the years, the end-users in the food and beverage industry have started adopting systems that ensure product safety and adhere to the changing needs of packaging. To meet these requirements, robotic palletizer vendors started deploying technologies such as Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA), six- and seven-axis articulated robots, and delta-style robots, which help the vendors in the food and beverage industry accelerate the production process. These robotic palletizers, when integrated with feeding devices and advanced vision systems, can help end-users in achieving significant improvements in their RoI.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global robotic palletizer market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global robotic palletizer market.

APAC will account for 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. APAC constituted the biggest share of the global robotic palletizer market in 2022 and is expected to post the fastest growth among all regions during the forecast period. The demand for robotic palletizers in the region is driven by the adoption of advanced technologies, such as robotics and automation, in the manufacturing and commercial sectors. Government initiatives that support manufacturing and automation in several countries, such as China , Japan , South Korea , and India , will also propel market growth

Download a Sample Report

Global robotic palletizer market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The automation of material handling operations to reduce labor requirements is one of the key drivers supporting the robotic palletizer market growth.

The demand from end-users to automate repetitive operations and reduce the use of manual labor is driving the adoption of robots in industries and commercial applications, including material handling applications such as palletizing.

Robots, unlike human labor, do not tire out or get bored of repeating the same task, which makes them ideal for operations such as palletizing, packaging, and material handling.

However, the use of high-speed motion control systems allows robots to operate at a higher rate than human labor, resulting in shorter cycle periods and lower loading times. Such beneficiary attributes will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in adoption of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) is one of the key robotic palletizer market trends that is contributing to the robotic palletizer market growth.

The robots that are used in industrial applications are increasingly witnessing the deployment of smart sensors and communication devices, also known as IIoT devices, to collect data, which can be utilized to improve productivity and efficiency further.

They allow the formation of a system that can monitor, collect, exchange, analyze data, and deliver insights that can help drive business decisions.

IIoT systems generally consist of intelligent devices, infrastructure for collecting and exchanging data, and cloud-based applications to drive analytics. Such factors are propelling market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of deploying and maintaining automation systems is one of the factors hindering the robotic palletizer market growth. Despite offering high ROI, t he adoption of robotic palletizers entails high switching costs.

Despite offering high ROI, he adoption of robotic palletizers entails high switching costs. Customers are usually bound by long-term service contracts with vendors to reap the benefits of automated production. However, this limits the ability of end-users to switch between automation systems from different vendors.

Therefore, the high switching cost is a key factor that can affect the purchase decision of end-users.

In addition, as the robots are integrated into the production system, any malfunction or breakdown in the robots can lead to the potential shutdown of the entire production line.

Thus, these factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Robotic Palletizer Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the robotic palletizer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the robotic palletizer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the robotic palletizer market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic palletizer market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The robotic lawn mower market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1069.21 million . The increasing demand from the commercial segment is notably driving the robotic lawn mower market growth, although factors such as the availability of alternatives may impede the robotic lawn mower market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing demand from the commercial segment is notably driving the robotic lawn mower market growth, although factors such as the availability of alternatives may impede the robotic lawn mower market growth. The robotic bartender market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.27% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 678.8 million . The bars and pubs leveraging the use of advanced technology are notably driving the robotic bartender market growth, although factors such as the high cost of robotic arm bartenders may impede the market growth.

Robotic Palletizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,783.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Germany, and Sweden Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ABC Packaging Machine Corp, Armstrong, Concetti S.p.a, DENSO Corp., Duravant LLC, FANUC Corp., Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KRONES AG, KUKA AG, MMCI Automation, Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd, Premier Tech Digital Ltd., Schneider Packaging Equipment Co Inc, Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC, Staubli International AG, Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global robotic palletizer market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global robotic palletizer market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ecommerce and logistics industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ecommerce and logistics industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ecommerce and logistics industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ecommerce and logistics industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ecommerce and logistics industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Retail industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Retail industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Articulated robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Articulated robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Articulated robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Articulated robots - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Articulated robots - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Collaborative robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Collaborative robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Collaborative robots - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Collaborative robots - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Collaborative robots - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Concetti S.p.a

Exhibit 129: Concetti S.p.a - Overview



Exhibit 130: Concetti S.p.a - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Concetti S.p.a - Key offerings

12.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 132: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 137: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd

Exhibit 140: Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 141: Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 143: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 KRONES AG

AG Exhibit 152: KRONES AG - Overview



Exhibit 153: KRONES AG - Business segments



Exhibit 154: KRONES AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: KRONES AG - Segment focus

12.11 KUKA AG

Exhibit 156: KUKA AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 157: KUKA AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 158: KUKA AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 159: KUKA AG - Segment focus

12.12 MMCI Automation

Exhibit 160: MMCI Automation - Overview



Exhibit 161: MMCI Automation - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: MMCI Automation - Key offerings

12.13 Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd

Exhibit 163: Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 164: Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.14 Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC

Exhibit 166: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 167: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Staubli International AG

Exhibit 169: Staubli International AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: Staubli International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Staubli International AG - Key news



Exhibit 172: Staubli International AG - Key offerings

12.16 Universal Robots AS

Exhibit 173: Universal Robots AS - Overview



Exhibit 174: Universal Robots AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Universal Robots AS - Key offerings

12.17 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 176: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio