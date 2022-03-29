Robotic Palletizer Market to Grow by USD 239.16 million| Technavio

Mar 29, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Robotic Palletizer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.54% in 2022 and a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals industry, electronics and semiconductor industry, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report
The robotic palletizer market covers the following areas:
Robotic Palletizer Market Sizing
Robotic Palletizer Market Forecast
Robotic Palletizer Market Analysis
Vendor Insights
The robotic palletizer market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ABB Ltd.
- Alligator Automations
- Armstrong
- Columbia/Okura LLC
- DENSO Corp.
- Douglas Machine Inc.
- FANUC Corp.
- Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Informa Plc
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KRONES AG
- MIDEA GROUP
- MMCI Automation
- Premier Tech Digital Ltd.
- Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC
- Staubli International AG
- Tetra Laval International SA
- Universal Robots AS
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the robotic palletizer market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 36% of the global market growth during this period. Japan and China are the key countries for the robotic palletizer market in APAC.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Sample
Key Segment Analysis
The robotic palletizer market share growth by the food and beverage industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The daily output of packaged food products, beverages, and other consumables is very high. Hence, handling and packaging containers is a difficult task. Therefore, vendors in the food and beverage industry are gradually automating their material handling processes to ensure reduced product damage, along with efficiency in production processes. The increasing demand through vendors for food and beverages packaging will drive market growth during the forecast period.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The automation of material handling operations to reduce labor requirements is driving the robotic palletizer market growth. The demand from end-users to automate repetitive operations and reduce the use of manual labor is a key factor that is driving the adoption of robots in industries and commercial applications, including material handling applications such as palletizing.
The high cost of deploying and maintaining automation systems is challenging the robotic palletizer market growth. Robotic palletizers offer a high ROI over a short period. However, their adoption includes high switching costs. As the robots are integrated into the production system, any malfunction or breakdown can lead to the potential shutdown of the entire production line. Thus, these factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the robotic palletizer market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Robotic Laser Cutting Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Material Handling Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Robotic Palletizer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 239.16 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.54
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Alligator Automations, Armstrong, Columbia/Okura LLC, DENSO Corp., Douglas Machine Inc., FANUC Corp., Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Informa Plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KRONES AG, MIDEA GROUP, MMCI Automation, Premier Tech Digital Ltd., Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC, Staubli International AG, Tetra Laval International SA, Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceuticals industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Electronics and semiconductor industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electronics and semiconductor industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 97: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 FANUC Corp.
- Exhibit 102: FANUC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: FANUC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: FANUC Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 106: Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 MIDEA GROUP
- Exhibit 119: MIDEA GROUP - Overview
- Exhibit 120: MIDEA GROUP - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: MIDEA GROUP - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: MIDEA GROUP - Segment focus
- 10.9 Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC
- Exhibit 123: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Key offerings
- 10.10 Staubli International AG
- Exhibit 126: Staubli International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Staubli International AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Staubli International AG - Key offerings
- 10.11 Universal Robots AS
- Exhibit 129: Universal Robots AS - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Universal Robots AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Universal Robots AS - Key offerings
- 10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 132: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 140: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article