Robotic Palletizer Market to Grow by USD 239.16 million| Technavio

The robotic palletizer market covers the following areas:

Robotic Palletizer Market Sizing

Robotic Palletizer Market Forecast

Robotic Palletizer Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The robotic palletizer market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Alligator Automations

Armstrong

Columbia /Okura LLC

/Okura LLC DENSO Corp.

Douglas Machine Inc.

FANUC Corp.

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Informa Plc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KRONES AG

MIDEA GROUP

MMCI Automation

Premier Tech Digital Ltd.

Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC

Staubli International AG

Tetra Laval International SA

Universal Robots AS

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the robotic palletizer market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 36% of the global market growth during this period. Japan and China are the key countries for the robotic palletizer market in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis

The robotic palletizer market share growth by the food and beverage industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The daily output of packaged food products, beverages, and other consumables is very high. Hence, handling and packaging containers is a difficult task. Therefore, vendors in the food and beverage industry are gradually automating their material handling processes to ensure reduced product damage, along with efficiency in production processes. The increasing demand through vendors for food and beverages packaging will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The automation of material handling operations to reduce labor requirements is driving the robotic palletizer market growth. The demand from end-users to automate repetitive operations and reduce the use of manual labor is a key factor that is driving the adoption of robots in industries and commercial applications, including material handling applications such as palletizing.

The high cost of deploying and maintaining automation systems is challenging the robotic palletizer market growth. Robotic palletizers offer a high ROI over a short period. However, their adoption includes high switching costs. As the robots are integrated into the production system, any malfunction or breakdown can lead to the potential shutdown of the entire production line. Thus, these factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Robotic Palletizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 239.16 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.54 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alligator Automations, Armstrong, Columbia/Okura LLC, DENSO Corp., Douglas Machine Inc., FANUC Corp., Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Informa Plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KRONES AG, MIDEA GROUP, MMCI Automation, Premier Tech Digital Ltd., Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC, Staubli International AG, Tetra Laval International SA, Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceuticals industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Electronics and semiconductor industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electronics and semiconductor industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 97: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 100: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 102: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: FANUC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: FANUC Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 109: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 MIDEA GROUP

Exhibit 119: MIDEA GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 120: MIDEA GROUP - Business segments



Exhibit 121: MIDEA GROUP - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: MIDEA GROUP - Segment focus

10.9 Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC

Exhibit 123: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Staubli International AG

Exhibit 126: Staubli International AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Staubli International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Staubli International AG - Key offerings

10.11 Universal Robots AS

Exhibit 129: Universal Robots AS - Overview



Exhibit 130: Universal Robots AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Universal Robots AS - Key offerings

10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 132: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

