Robotic Palletizers Market to See Notable Growth of USD 3.44 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.34 % with Industry Size, Emerging Trends, and Growth Analysis

Market Overview:-

Palletizing refers to the process of loading an object like a corrugated carton on a pallet or a related device in a clear pattern. DE palletizing refers to the process in which unloading the loaded object in the reverse pattern. Several manufacturing companies and plants now days have automated their application with a palletizing robot solution of some kind. Robotic palletizing technology upsurges the profitability and productivity while allowing for more flexibility to run products for longer time period.

A robotic palletizer is a category of palletizers which employs a robotic arm to orient, pick and place the individual products from one place to another and arrange them into a single stack of load. Robotic palletizers are the next generation of palletizers, and they will replace the conventional palletizers. These palletizers have lots of advantages, such versatility, as lower capital cost and multi-tasking abilities which make them the more preferable.

Robotic Palletizers Market Dynamics

Growing demand from food and beverages Sector

The food and beverage industry has led the global robotic palletizers market for several years. The rising demand of food and beverage products has driven the use of packaging of products which has shipped across the globe. The Dynamic shipping of food products with no damage or spillage increases the demand of robotic palletizers in the market because these palletisers can easily stabilize the loads, which are expected to push the demand for robotic palletizers in the market.

Improved workspace safety

Robotic palletizers are properly designed palletizers which eliminates the workplace hazards and threats associated with manual labour. Manual palletizing poses crushing, falling, slipping and tripping hazards and they are also cause muscle strains due to the repetitive stacking and reaching of products. So due to safety purpose increase the demand of robotic palletisers because it protects employees from risk and it is not put them in danger. Robotic palletizers remove people from the risks by replacing them with robots.

Rise in demand due to zero damages

Robotic palletizers are very demanding in many industries because Robots can be equipped with end of arm tools (EOATs) which are capable of handling bags, heavy totes, pails, cardboard boxes or just about anything else. These robotic palletizers can be programmed to apply enough pressure to lift a product without tearing its bag, breaking its case, or bending its box. There is no any chance for damages and the product will not dropped. It isn't stacked on the wrong pallet, in the wrong orientation, or under something too heavy. Robotic palletizers are both more precise and accurate than people due to this increase the demand of robotic palletizers which are expected to drive the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Associate beneficial factors

The constant need to upsurge effectiveness in the handling of delicate products, efficiency of production, cost effectiveness of these equipment are some major factors which are expected to boost the demand of the robotic palletizers in the market and will create beneficial opportunities in upcoming period.

Technological advancement

The development of hybrid palletizers that offer functionalities of both robotic and traditional palletizers will further create numerous opportunities which will led to the growth of the robotic palletizers market in forthcoming period. Moreover, upsurge in strategic collaborations and rise in emerging new markets will also act as market drivers and further boost valuable opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Market Segmentation

The robotic palletizers market is segmented on the basis of offerings, robot type, payload, speed, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Offerings

Hardware

Software

Service

Robot Type

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

Full Layer Palletizing Systems

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Others

Payload

< 10 kg

>10 kg

Speed

>30 Cycles Per Minute

20-30 Cycles Per Minute

10-20 Cycles Per Minute

< 10 Cycles Per Minute

Application

Case Palletizers

Bag Palletizers

Pail Palletizers

Depalletizers

Other Applications

End User

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Healthcare

Electronics

Chemicals

Construction Industry

Consumer Products

Others

The countries covered in the Robotic Palletizers market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

