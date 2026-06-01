Robotic Parking Innovator Volley Automation Moves Headquarters to Denver, Opening 35,000 Sq. Ft. Facility This Fall

Company relocates from Bay Area, citing Colorado's engineering talent, affordability and centralized geographic access

DENVER, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volley Automation, a leading developer of advanced robotic parking systems, has relocated its national headquarters from South San Francisco to Denver and will open a 35,000-square-foot robotics research, testing and demo facility in fall 2026. The new headquarters at 5675 N. Pecos Street will house Volley's expanding team of robotics, software, architectural and business experts as the company accelerates deployment of its AI-enabled parking solution from coast-to-coast.

As urban density increases and real estate economics tighten, Volley's ability to dramatically reduce the footprint, excavation requirements, and the cost of building parking structures in multi-family residences, office buildings, hotels and other dense developments, is game-changing. Volley's AI-enabled robots have made the company an increasingly sought-after partner for developers and architects tackling complex urban projects. The company has three cutting-edge robotic parking projects underway in New York, another in Nashville, and several additional developments in planning and design stages across Florida, California, Massachusetts and other high-density, high-growth markets.

Volley's systems are particularly valuable in space-constrained environments where traditional parking structures are economically impractical, architecturally impossible or environmentally undesirable. By using advanced robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and proprietary software, Volley can densify parking by up to 2x compared to conventional garages, eliminate entire below-grade levels, and reduce costly valet services, all of which make previously unbuildable projects viable. In addition to enabling developers with space densification, Volley's R&D team is addressing retrofit garage constraints, and real estate depots for autonomous and EV vehicle fleet charging.

"Colorado checks every box for where Volley needs to be right now," said Sam Richardson, Volley Automation's CEO. "Denver gives us access to a deep engineering talent pool with experience in robotics, AI, software and operations disciplines. At the same time, the affordability of commercial real estate made it possible for Volley to secure and build-out our new state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as a hub of R&D, robotic parking demonstrations, and our corporate offices. Colorado also provides us with easy and direct access to our customers in urban centers nationwide, from Florida to Seattle."

With eight employees based in Colorado, Volley anticipates hiring at least five more experienced professionals in 2026 as the new office takes shape.

"The problems we're solving in New York and Nashville are the same problems developers are facing in every dense, growing American city," continued Richardson. "Our technology is maturing at exactly the right moment, and our new headquarters gives us the platform to scale as fast as the market demands."

Volley's expansion comes as cities across the U.S. reconsider parking minimum requirements and developers search for more space-efficient infrastructure solutions amid rising housing and construction costs. The company will showcase its AI-powered parking solutions at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Conference on Architecture & Design this month.

About Volley Automation

Denver-based Volley Automation is a robotics and software company redefining parking for the modern built environment. Using advanced automated guided vehicles (AGVs), proprietary control software and deep expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence, Volley designs and deploys automated parking garages that are smaller, smarter and more sustainable than conventional structures. Volley's systems enable developers to maximize urban density, reduce construction complexity, lower embodied carbon and deliver a seamless, valet-quality parking experience for patrons - without the valet. Partnered with industry leaders including Otis, Hito Robotic System, and Skanska, and a proud member of the American Institute of Architects, Volley is exclusively focused on automated parking with unmatched USA-based expertise and support. Visit www.volleyautomation.com for more information.

SOURCE Volley Automation