Robotic Pet Dogs Market- 35% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Contixo & Sony Group Corp | Technavio

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for robotic pet dogs market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing use of online platforms for purchasing robotic products will facilitate the robotic pet dogs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Drivers

The efficiency of robotic pet dogs in the entertaining aged population is one of the key drivers supporting the robotic pet dogs market growth.

The robotic pet dogs are efficient in curing dementia, a disease that causes problems with thinking, memory, and reasoning. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia. These robotic pet dogs are designed in such a way that they almost mimic most of the activities that live dogs do, such as winking their eyes, wagging their tail, barking at a time, and many more.

For instance, Hasbro, one of the prominent vendors operating in the global robotic toys market, offers a robotic dog named Fur Real Friends Biscuit My Lovin Pup. This dog follows various commands such as sit down, lie down, and speak. Moreover, the dog whimpers and nods its head whenever it wants a bone. These actions performed by the robotic pet dogs attract attention and positively entertain older adults. Such entertaining factors of robotic pet dogs will drive the market growth.

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Challenges

The high price for advanced robotic pet dogs is one of the factors hindering the robotic pet dogs market growth. The high price of such artificial dogs can be attributed to the infusion of advanced technology into their production.

The high price of such artificial dogs can be attributed to the infusion of advanced technology into their production. For instance, Sony Aibo, one of the major robotic dogs, is priced at $2,899 . The Aibo is encrypted with three touch sensors, two cameras, one time of flight (ToF) sensor for proximity detection, four microphones, and a motion detector. In addition, the ultra-compact 1 and 2-axis actuators are used to allow the dog to move along 22 axes. Also, the inbuilt sensors help the dog to detect and analyze sounds and images. Hence, the high price for such advanced robotic pet dogs will hamper the market growth in developing regions during the forecast period.

Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic pet dogs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic pet dogs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic pet dogs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the robotic pet dogs market, vendors

Robotic Pet Dogs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 914.33 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 16.34 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ageless Innovation LLC, BIRANCO Ltd., Consequential Robotics Ltd., Contixo, Dimple nyc., Hyundai Motor Co., Sony Group Corp., SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd., Tombot Inc., WEofferwhatYOUwant, and WowWee Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

