Robotic Pet Dogs Market size to increase by USD 608.53 million during 2023-2028, Efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining aged population to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The robotic pet dogs market size is expected to grow by USD 608.53 million between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Movable robots and Stationary robots), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Pet Dogs Market 2024-2028

The benefits of robotic pet dogs drive the robotic pet dogs market. People need entertainment to divert from their busy schedules and to provide a sense of happiness, enjoyment, and relaxation. Humans, specifically kids and the elderly feel pleasure as unemployed, the elderly population could get easily bored at home or in healthcare facilities with the use of robotic pet dogs. They could be used as a great learning tool for kids because, from a very young age, kids are fascinated by technology and artificial intelligence.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the robotic pet dogs market: Ageless Innovation, ANYbotics, BIRANCO Ltd., Consequential Robotics Ltd., Contixo Inc., Dimple nyc., Ghost Robotics Corp., HangZhou YuShu TECHNOLOGY CO LTD., Hyundai Motor Co., LEGO System AS, Petoi LLC, RobotShop Inc., Silverlit Toys Manufactory Ltd., Sony Group Corp., SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd., Tech Age Kids , Tombot Inc., WEofferwhatYOUwant, WowWee Group Ltd., and Oz Robotics

Robotic Pet Dogs Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 12.26% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The health problems in natural pets are an emerging trend influencing market growth.

are an emerging trend influencing market growth. Some of the health problems that pets suffer regularly include skin allergies, arthritis, brain aging, digestive disorders, and obesity.

Pet thefts are also rising across the globe.

This has made pet owners more cautious, thereby raising the need to monitor their pets regularly.

Challenge

The high price for advanced robotic pet dogs challenges the robotic pet dogs market.

challenges the robotic pet dogs market. The high cost is associated with the advanced and featured robotic pet dogs. This makes it difficult for the middle-income group to spend.

For example, Sony Aibo, one of the leading robot dogs, costs USD 2,899 .

. This robotic pet dog is encrypted with three touch sensors, two cameras, a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for detecting distance, four microphones, and a motion detector.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

The offline distribution channel accounted for the maximum sales in the market. The increasing sales of robotic pet dogs through specialty stores and other retailing formats, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, as well as department stores are driving the growth of the segment. However, during the forecast period, the sales of robotic pet dogs are expected to increase through online channels due to changing consumer preferences toward online stores. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report

