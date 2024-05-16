Robotic Process Automation Market size is set to grow by USD 16628.29 mn from 2023-2027, improved cost savings for businesses to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic process automation market size is estimated to grow by USD 16628.29 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 35.83% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download Free sample report in minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Services and Software), End-user (BFSI, IT/ITES, Telecom, Logistics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Advanced Systems Concepts Inc., Amelia US LLC, Atos SE, Automation Anywhere Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kofax Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nintex Global Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., OnviSource Inc., Pegasystems Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., UiPath Inc., and WorkFusion Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market is witnessing significant growth as businesses prioritize client-centric processes and quality over productivity and profits. Industries are adopting RPA solutions to minimize human error, a common issue caused by judgment-based decisions. Trends in RPA include enhancing business operations' depth and quality, implementing intelligent bots, utilizing machine learning and cognitive technologies, and focusing on rule-based and knowledge-based processes. Sectors such as healthcare, finance, IT, and telecom are embracing RPA in areas like pharmacovigilance, customer support, and regulatory compliance. Cloud models and infrastructure play a crucial role in RPA adoption, ensuring dependable services and high productivity.

Market Challenges

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market is witnessing significant growth as industries adopt various pricing models to reduce manpower and generate accurate data. RPA software implementation includes vendor-quoted prices, scheduled updates, and maintenance. Regulatory terms and conditions between end-users and providers can impact subscription costs or design and development expenses.

Key sectors utilizing RPA include finance, retail, ecommerce, and manufacturing, with cloud computing and open source resources facilitating implementation. RPA applications span customer relationship management, workflow management, accounting and finance, and returns processing. Innovative companies in regulated industries and government organizations are leveraging RPA for automotive OEMs, ERP management, consumer behavior analysis, and network connectivity. Amid social distancing norms and human resource crunches, RPA is used for automated processes, temporary, and seasonal workers, and conversational RPA chatbots. Emerging industries like retail automation and Zebra Technologies are pioneering RPA use in warehouses and Census Bureau operations.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This robotic process automation market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Services

1.2 Software End-user 2.1 BFSI

2.2 IT/ITES

2.3 Telecom

2.4 Logistics

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Services- In the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, the services segment is a significant contributor, encompassing consulting, implementing, and training services. Amidst fierce competition, providers enhance their offerings, such as IQ bots and bot insights, to cater to the digital workplace and implement robotic operating models. The cloud, including Blue Prism Cloud, facilitates scalability and cost reduction, fueling RPA adoption in various sectors. Healthcare providers, contact centers, vaccine manufacturers, and the pharmaceutical sector, including pharmacovigilance, leverage RPA during the digital transformation era. Intelligent bots from RPA Labs and RPA Engage enable rule-based and knowledge-based automation, while cognitive technologies like machine learning and capture extraction streamline Administration and reporting, customer support, IT and telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, and other industries. Microsoft Corporation, a key player in cognitive robotic process automation, integrates artificial intelligence to enhance productivity in smartphone manufacturing, the Energy sector, Aerospace market, Insurance industry, Data security, and Regulatory compliance. Dependable infrastructure and skilled staff are essential for successful RPA adoption, ensuring a substantial Return on Investment.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the Digital Transformation Era, various sectors including Healthcare, Hospitality, Energy, Aerospace, and Insurance are embracing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to enhance productivity and streamline operations. Intelligent bots are being integrated into digital workplaces to automate contact center tasks, vaccine manufacturing processes, and pharmacovigilance in the pharmaceutical sector. RPA adoption is also prevalent in the cognitive robotic process automation of industry-specific functions such as data security and regulatory compliance. Machine learning algorithms and Artificial Intelligence are integral components of RPA solutions, enabling seamless data manipulation and cloud models. The Robotic Operating Model, including Blue Prism Cloud, is revolutionizing process automation across industries, leading to significant improvements in productivity and efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market refers to the use of software to automate repetitive and rule-based business processes. RPA technologies employ digital workers or software robots to mimic human actions, interacting with applications and systems in the same way a human would. These digital workers can perform tasks such as data entry, data processing, and report generation, among others. RPA solutions enable organizations to improve operational efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance productivity. The RPA market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of automation in various industries, including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Additionally, the market is driven by the need to reduce operational costs and improve customer experience. The RPA market landscape is diverse, with various vendors offering different solutions to cater to the unique requirements of businesses.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Services



Software

End-user

BFSI



IT/ITES



Telecom



Logistics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio