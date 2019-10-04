Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Expert Joins Brillient as VP of Intelligent Solutions

RESTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation announced yesterday that they welcomed Ed Burrows to the team as their new VP of Intelligent Solutions.

Ed Burrows joins Brillient as VP of Intelligent Solutions. In this role, Ed will be spearheading Brillient's growth efforts to sell and deliver RPA, Intelligent Automation (IA) and AI to federal agencies as well as select commercial clients. This will include infusing intelligent solutions into all of the company's current contracts (Up-Sell), new proposals, Biz Ops functions as well as nurturing vendor partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have Ed Burrows join Brillient as the leader of our intelligent solutions practice. Ed is a thought leader in RPA, IA and AI across the federal government. I look forward to working closely with him to assist agencies in their automation journey," said Sukumar Iyer, Founder and CEO.

"Ed brings exceptional leadership expertise to Brillient in the area of Intelligent Automation. He will be instrumental in helping us achieve Brillient's vision of being the leader in automating Government business processes," said Paul Strasser, President.

"Brillient's impressive growth is a testament to their success in helping federal agencies achieve their missions. They are a leader in advancing emerging technology to improve government services and operations. I am very excited to join the Brillient team!" said Ed.

Ed comes from the U.S General Services Administration (GSA) CFO Office where he launched the Robotic Process Automation Program and became the first Chair of the Federal RPA Community of Practice. He was the 2019 recipient of the Leadership in Technology Innovation Award, and GSA's RPA program received the 2019 GCN Government Leadership Award. As the Government Co-Chair of the ACT-IAC Intelligent Automation Working Group, Ed led a team of industry experts in producing the Intelligent Automation Primer in 2019.

Ed has a B.A. in economics from The Pennsylvania State University and has an M.A. in economics from the University of Virginia.

About Brillient: Brillient is a fast-growing solutions engineering company with 11 years of experience providing information management, intelligent solutions and business process management services. Brillient has supported 22 federal government clients and employs 500 personnel in 12 states. The company was recognized as the 2017 DHS Small Business of the Year and maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and SEI CMMI Level 3 quality certifications.

