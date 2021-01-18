Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Industry Projected to Reach 18339.95 Million in 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for global robotic process automation (RPA) market size in terms of revenue was worth of USD 2715.75 Million in 20-20 and is expected to reach USD 18339.95 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.07% from 2020 to 2027. The global robotic process automation industry is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factors.

RPA Industry top-performing key players: UiPath, Automation Anywhere Inc., NICE, Blue Prism, Celaton Ltd., Pegasystems, Kofax, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Redwood Software, Genpact Ltd, EdgeVerve, IPsoft Inc, Verint Systems Inc., Xerox Corporation

Request a Sample Report:@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1176

The form of business process automation technology is based on metaphorical robots or artificial intelligence (AI) or a digital worker is nothing but the Robotic process automation (RPA). This technology permits user to configure computer software or a robot to integrate and emulate the actions of a human interacting within digital systems for executing a business process. RPA robots use user interface for operating applications and capturing data just like humans do. In order to perform on a vast variety of repetitive tasks they interpret trigger responses and communicate with other systems. The ability to reduce staffing costs and human error with organizations is provided by RPA. It provides various benefits such as decreased costs, freeing up staff for higher value tasks, increased employee engagement, reduced operational risk, reduced output variability, reduced paper use/waste, driving process improvement, increased output, and many others.

The study provides a crucial view of global robotic process automation market by segmenting the market based on type, services, application, and region & country level. Based upon type, the market is segmented into software and services. Based upon the services, the market is segmented into consulting, implementation, and training. Based upon application, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, Pharma & healthcare, retail, telecom & IT and others. The regions covered in global robotic process automation market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global robotic process automation market is sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

Request for Methodology of this report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1176

Factors such as increasing demand for business process automation (BPA) through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) & software robots and adoption of RPA technology by organizations are driving in the growth of the market. The manufacturers of RPA are providing advanced solutions by integrating RPA solutions with cognitive technology such as artificial intelligence (AI). This integration will offer the organizations to operate with unstructured data, decision making tasks and complex processes. For Instance, in the five years since Amazon's $775 million purchase of Kiva to form Amazon Robotics, the company has invested heavily in AI techniques, including sponsoring an annual RoboCup competition. Hence, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence is driving the growth of the robotic process automation market. In addition, the operations provided by RPA such as ease in business processes, increased efficiency and cost-effective and highly profitable operations are also supplementing the growth of the robotic process automation market. However, data insecurity risk and less potential for RPA in knowledge-based business processes may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, integration of new technologies with robotic process automation can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

The type segment of robotic process automation market is dominated by Software with the largest market share of 60.46 % in 2020. The process segment of robotic process automation market report is dominated by automated solution segment by capturing the largest market of 59.45 % in year 2020. The application segment of robotic process automation market report is dominated by BFSI segment by capturing the largest market of 44.59 % in year 2020.

Geographically, North America region is expected to dominate in the global robotics process automation market due to the increased penetration of automation and process management solutions across the region. In addition, a strong inclination of SMEs for adopting RPA within their business functions such as human resource-related processes, accounting/finance, and procurement is also supplementing the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global robotics process automation market within the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for business process automation solutions in the BPO sector in India and China.

Robotic Process Automation:

In recent years, companies are rapidly moving towards technological advancement in their workspace. Industries around the world are turning to automation to become faster and more responsive in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments. From handling high volumes of testing results to associate the increased need in call centres to preparing and allowing a remote workforce, organizations understand the benefits of automating right now. Remote processing automation solutions give the impression in many business sectors, including financial services, healthcare, human resources, and retail. Robotic process automation tools are widely used for the configuration of task automation. These tools are essential for automation of the repetitive back-office processes. Due to the fast-adopting nature of user numbers of tools or software's are available in the market and they are creating trends in various sectors.

Some of the major robotic process automation tools or software in trending are as follows:

Complete Access of [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1176

UI path: UiPath is a highly extensible robotic process automation tool for automating any desktop or web apps. It sanctions global enterprises to design, deploy a robotic workforce for their organization.

UiPath is a highly extensible robotic process automation tool for automating any desktop or web apps. It sanctions global enterprises to design, deploy a robotic workforce for their organization. Automation Anywhere: Automation Anywhere RPA developer tool combines conventional RPA with intellectual elements like language understanding and reading any unstructured data.

Automation Anywhere RPA developer tool combines conventional RPA with intellectual elements like language understanding and reading any unstructured data. Blue Prism: Blue Prism is tool which user should have programming skills, but it is user-friendly for developers as well as perfect for medium and large organizations.

Blue Prism is tool which user should have programming skills, but it is user-friendly for developers as well as perfect for medium and large organizations. Work Fusion: WorkFusion is a crowd computing platform. This robotic process automation software automates the process of monitoring of data feed and helps the user to manages crowd-sourced workers from global talent markets.

WorkFusion is a crowd computing platform. This robotic process automation software automates the process of monitoring of data feed and helps the user to manages crowd-sourced workers from global talent markets. Pega system: Pega is a business process management tool. It can be used on desktop servers. This tool can work on Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Pega is a business process management tool. It can be used on desktop servers. This tool can work on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Kofax: Kofax robotic process automation is the fastest and most efficient way to acquire, enhance, and deliver information from virtually any application or data source including websites, portals, desktop applications, and enterprise systems without any coding.

Kofax robotic process automation is the fastest and most efficient way to acquire, enhance, and deliver information from virtually any application or data source including websites, portals, desktop applications, and enterprise systems without any coding. Nice Systems: Nice robotic process automation develops and manage robotic process automation portfolio from a single platform. Additionally, a nice robotic process automation tool is named as NEVA-Nice Employee Virtual Attendant.

Nice robotic process automation develops and manage robotic process automation portfolio from a single platform. Additionally, a nice robotic process automation tool is named as NEVA-Nice Employee Virtual Attendant. Power Automate: Power Automate is a robotic process automation tool that helps to boost User organization's productivity.

Power Automate is a robotic process automation tool that helps to boost User organization's productivity. Contextor: Contextor is a robotic process automation solution that offers complete customer view, online help, and shares data between two or more applications.

Contextor is a robotic process automation solution that offers complete customer view, online help, and shares data between two or more applications. Kryon: Kryon Robotics process automation tool works on the cutting edge of robotic process automation technology, driving innovation in the discovery of suitable automated processes.

Kryon Robotics process automation tool works on the cutting edge of robotic process automation technology, driving innovation in the discovery of suitable automated processes. Redwood: Redwood robotic process automation tool offers unattended robotic processes that are easy to create, simple to scale, and fast to deploy.

Redwood robotic process automation tool offers unattended robotic processes that are easy to create, simple to scale, and fast to deploy. Outsystems: The OutSystems software is providing some fantastic features which are helpful to robotic process automation users.

The OutSystems software is providing some fantastic features which are helpful to robotic process automation users. Hyper Automation: Hyper automation has been collecting lots of automation for a couple of years it is an advanced form of automation offering of completing tasks and processes faster, more efficiently, and with less error.

Smart Process Automation (SPA): The recent advancements achieved in IT trends are a clear indication of the evolution of robotic process automation into a further advanced and highly sophisticated form of smart process automation.

Related report to RPA industry:

Global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market is valued at USD 380.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1486.3 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period. https://brandessenceresearch.com/semiconductor/robotic-nurse-assistant-market-size

Non-Medical Biomimetic Robot Market report is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region & country level. Based upon technology, non-medical biomimetic robot market is classified into cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, block chain, internet of things, cyber security and biometrics, and others. https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/non-medical-biomimetics-robot-market

Medical Robotics Market 2021 By Product Type (Telepresence, Surgical Assistants, Rehabilitation, Medical Transportation, Sanitation And Disinfection, Pharmacy Automation), By Application Type (Laparoscopy, Cardiology, Orthopedic, Neurology), Industry Analysis, Trends, And Forecast 2025. https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/medical-devices/global-medical-robotics-market-2018-2024

Robot Sensor Market is valued at USD 1.98 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4.16 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/robot-sensor-market-overview

Related Topics

Debt Collection Software Market Size By Type: (On-Premise, Cloud) By Application: (Financial Institutions (Banks & NBFC), Collection Agencies, Healthcare, Government, Telecom and Utilities, Others (Real Estate, and Retail)) Forecast 2020-2025.

Data Monetization Market is valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4.15 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 17.53%over the forecast period.

Rehabilitation Robots Market is valued at USD 581.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2269.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.48% over the forecast period.

About Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Contacts:

Mr. Aniket Patil

[email protected]

Email : [email protected]

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited