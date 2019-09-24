Robotic Prostatectomy Surgeon Treats 'Medical Tourists' in Vegas for Prostate Cancer

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- miVIP Surgery Centers is a network of ambulatory surgery facilities providing minimally invasive surgery in multiple specialties. This month, which is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, miVIP highlights their robotic prostatectomy specialty in Las Vegas. James Porter, MD, a Seattle-based oncologic urologist and prostate cancer specialist, travels to Vegas to provide his patients the benefits of robotic-assisted prostate surgery. Since he joined miVIP in 2017, Dr. Porter has treated 75 prostate patients in Vegas, all of whom have traveled from out of state as "medical tourists."

Urologist and Robotic Prostatectomy Surgeon, James Porter, MD

Dr. Porter has performed more than 4,000 robotic procedures using the da Vinci® Surgical System, and believes it delivers the best possible outcomes for prostate cancer patients. "During robotic surgery, the da Vinci computer enhances my hand movements, making them steadier and more precise," said Dr. Porter. "The da Vinci helps me control instruments with more dexterity than I have during open surgery." Dr. Porter believes that computer-aided surgery is the future of all surgery, not just prostate cancer removal. A prostate cancer survivor himself who is now in remission after a successful robotic prostatectomy, Dr. Porter hopes more Vegas residents with prostate cancer will consider the benefits of robotic prostatectomy.

David Fjeld of Tacoma, Washington was a recent prostatectomy patient of Dr. Porter's in Vegas. Fjeld was diagnosed with prostate cancer this year at age 57. "After my prostate cancer diagnosis, I spoke with a lot of people and interviewed multiple doctors to determine the best treatment from the best urologist. Through the whole process, Dr. Porter's name kept coming up," said Fjeld. "Within two minutes of meeting him, I could tell Dr. Porter was a rock star in the field of urology," said Fjeld. "He confirmed that a radical prostatectomy would be my best treatment option for cancer removal."

Fjeld's insurance would cover an outpatient surgery, so Dr. Porter proposed flying him to Las Vegas for an outpatient da Vinci robotic prostatectomy at miVIP Surgery Center. "When I learned miVIP could schedule my procedure with Dr. Porter sooner than my local hospital, that I would have one-on-one nursing care, and that he would be using a newer and more advanced robot than was available here, I was sold," said Fjeld, whose hotel stay and ground transport in Vegas were provided by miVIP.

Fjeld's surgery was a success, after which he stayed overnight at miVIP under the care of the nursing team while his family explored Vegas. "The entire process was very smooth, and Dr. Porter and the miVIP staff made the whole experience very comfortable for me," says Fjeld, who continues his recovery at home in Washington. His prognosis is good, and he is scheduled for a follow up with Dr. Porter in Seattle soon.

About miVIP Surgery Centers

miVIP is a network of state-of-the-art outpatient surgery centers providing minimally invasive procedures in specialties including Bariatrics, General Surgery, Gynecology, ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat), Orthopedics, Spine Health and Urology. miVIP facilities are equipped with robotics and other innovative technologies, and meet or exceed national assurance standards for safety and quality. Skilled patient support teams provide VIP-level care. For information: www.mivip.com.

