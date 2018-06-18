NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About robotic prosthetics



Robotic prosthetics are used to restore the normal functions of missing body parts. They restore lost sensorimotor functions and improve the appearance of amputated limbs. Microprocessors and nerve impulses control robotic prosthetics.



Technavio's analysts forecast the robotic prosthetics market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the robotic prosthetics market in the US. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lower and upper limb robotic prosthetics.



Technavio's report, Robotic Prosthetics Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Blatchford

• Fillauer

• Össur

• Ottobock

• Steeper Group

• The Ohio Willow Wood



Market driver

• Increasing demand for customized prosthetics

Market challenge

• High cost of prosthetic

Market trend

• Increasing number of technological advances and R&D activities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



