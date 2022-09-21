Robotic Prosthetics Market In The US Size worth USD 67.08 Mn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by End-user

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotic Prosthetics Market in the US is expected to grow by USD 67.08 million at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Robotic Prosthetics Market in US 2022-2026

The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.

All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered.

Robotic Prosthetics Market Vendors in the US

Aether Biomedical

Blatchford Clinical Services

CLICK MEDICAL

College Park Industries

DEKA Research andÂ Development Corp.

Fillauer LLC

Hanger Inc.

Hunter Defense Technologies Inc.

Mobius Bionics LLC

Ossur hf.

Otto Bock HealthCare LP

Steeper Inc.

Streifeneder OrthoProduction GmbH

Trulife

The robotic prosthetics market in the US will be affected by an increasing number of technological advances and research and development activities. Apart from this, other market trends include the adoption of innovative business models.

Robotic Prosthetics Market In The US Split

By End-user

Orthotic and prosthetic clinics



Hospitals



Specialty orthopedic centers

By Product

Lower limb robotic prosthetics



Upper limb robotic prosthetics

The regional distribution of the robotic prosthetics market in the US industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The robotic prosthetics market in the US research report shed light on the foremost region: The US.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global robotic prosthetics in the US industry by value?

What will be the size of the global robotic prosthetics in the US industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global robotic prosthetics in the US industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global robotic prosthetics market in the US?

Robotic prosthetics market in the US research report presents critical information and factual data about robotic prosthetics in the US industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the robotic prosthetics market in the US study.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

Robotic Prosthetics Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 67.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.5 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aether Biomedical, Blatchford Clinical Services, CLICK MEDICAL, College Park Industries, DEKA Research and Development Corp., Fillauer LLC, Hanger Inc., Hunter Defense Technologies Inc., Mobius Bionics LLC, Ossur hf., Otto Bock HealthCare LP, Steeper Inc., Streifeneder OrthoProduction GmbH, Trulife, Uniprox GmbH & Co. KG, and WillowWood Global LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Orthotic and prosthetic clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Orthotic and prosthetic clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Orthotic and prosthetic clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Orthotic and prosthetic clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Orthotic and prosthetic clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Specialty orthopedic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Specialty orthopedic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Specialty orthopedic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Specialty orthopedic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Specialty orthopedic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Lower limb robotic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Lower limb robotic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Lower limb robotic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Lower limb robotic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Lower limb robotic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Upper limb robotic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Upper limb robotic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Upper limb robotic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Upper limb robotic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Upper limb robotic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Blatchford Clinical Services

Exhibit 59: Blatchford Clinical Services - Overview



Exhibit 60: Blatchford Clinical Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 61: Blatchford Clinical Services - Key offerings

10.4 CLICK MEDICAL

Exhibit 62: CLICK MEDICAL - Overview



Exhibit 63: CLICK MEDICAL - Product / Service



Exhibit 64: CLICK MEDICAL - Key offerings

10.5 College Park Industries

Exhibit 65: College Park Industries - Overview



Exhibit 66: College Park Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 67: College Park Industries - Key offerings

10.6 DEKA Research and Development Corp.

Exhibit 68: DEKA Research and Development Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: DEKA Research and Development Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: DEKA Research and Development Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Fillauer LLC

Exhibit 71: Fillauer LLC - Overview



Exhibit 72: Fillauer LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 73: Fillauer LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Hunter Defense Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 74: Hunter Defense Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Hunter Defense Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Hunter Defense Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Mobius Bionics LLC

Exhibit 77: Mobius Bionics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 78: Mobius Bionics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Mobius Bionics LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Ossur hf.

Exhibit 80: Ossur hf. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Ossur hf. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Ossur hf. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Ossur hf. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Ossur hf. - Segment focus

10.11 Otto Bock HealthCare LP

Exhibit 85: Otto Bock HealthCare LP - Overview



Exhibit 86: Otto Bock HealthCare LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Otto Bock HealthCare LP - Key offerings

10.12 Steeper Inc.

Exhibit 88: Steeper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Steeper Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Steeper Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 91: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 92: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

