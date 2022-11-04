Robotic Rehab Device rebless™ Expands Reach with Rehabmart.com Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H Robotics, a rapidly-growing robotics manufacturing company specializing in state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions, has announced a new partnership. Their FDA-registered physical therapy device rebless™ (lowercase "r") is now being offered by the popular online medical device distributor Rehabmart, and is available on their website, rehabmart.com.

The rebless device can be found in the Continuous Passive Motion Machines subcategory on the Rehabmart site, which is under the Rehabilitation & Physical Therapy master category. Rehabmart.com is marketed exclusively to organizations and care operations, including hospitals, rehab centers, urgent care clinics, school systems and veteran health centers.

Surprisingly, despite the device being on the Rehabmart site for only two weeks, it is already the #1 best seller in its category.

The rebless™ rehabilitation device is unique for its multi-purpose reach. It can be used for both the upper and lower extremities, providing motion to the elbow, wrist, ankle and knee joints. With numerous operating modes, rebless™ allows for passive, active, active-assisted and resisted training, plus range of motion measurement, so that therapy can be customized based on each patient's condition and progress. The device addresses both neurological and orthopedic conditions.

In addition to its wide range of uses, rebless™ has another distinct advantage—it is priced considerably lower than competitive equipment. It is also approved for personal home use; the rebless clinic app allows providers to view patient data and provide consultation from anywhere.

Andrew Chang, Head of U.S. Business, says, "We believe quality rehab should be affordable and accessible to everyone, and that's what rebless delivers. We're excited that more patients needing physical rehabilitation will be able to find and use this innovative, multi-use device thanks to our new partnership with Rehabmart."

Learn more about rebless at https://hroboticsus.com/smart-rehab-devices/rebless

You can find rebless on the rehabmart.com site at https://www.rehabmart.com/product/continuous-passive-motion-machine-rebless-h-robotics-51337.html

About H Robotics

Established in 2018 and located in Austin, TX, H Robotics is one of the fastest-growing robotics companies, developing, manufacturing and distributing state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions for people who suffer from neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. These solutions include medical robots and data-driven, telemedicine offerings.

About Rehabmart.com

Led by a team of healthcare professionals, Rehabmart is a leading provider of medical supplies, rehabilitation products and healthcare technologies. Their website, rehabmart.com, offers cutting-edge rehabilitation devices from over 500 manufacturing vendors and suppliers.

SOURCE H Robotics