Robotic Research Awarded Grant By The State Of Michigan For Autonomous Shuttle At Battle Creek Veterans Administration Hospital

CLARKSBURG, Md., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic Research has been awarded a contract by the State of Michigan for participation in the New Autonomous Mobility Vision initiative. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the grant at the North American International Auto Show.

The New Autonomous Mobility Vision initiative will launch two ADA compliant autonomous electric shuttles at the Battle Creek Veterans Administration Medical Center. As part of this project, Robotic Research will provide the "AutoDrive™" autonomy hardware and software system for the shuttles, and will assist in various on-site testing and demonstration activities.

The project is one in a series of grants issued by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. that seeks to develop new transit options for seniors, veterans, and residents with disabilities in metro Detroit, Grand Rapids, and rural areas of the state. Robotic Research will serve on the team led by Pratt & Miller Engineering, with participation from Western Michigan University, University of Michigan, Easterseals, and others.

Robotic Research CEO Alberto Lacaze responded to the award by stating, "The Robotic Research team is honored for having been chosen to help improve the quality of life of Michigan's veterans by providing autonomous mobility options for these deserving heroes. We're proud to be an integral part of this exciting project."

Robotic Research, LLC, is an innovative minority-owned engineering and technology company that provides autonomy software and robotic technology and solutions to numerous Federal Government and commercial customers.

