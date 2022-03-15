Robotic Sensors Market - 47% Of Growth To Originate From APAC | Industrial Robots Segment To Be Significant For Revenue Generation | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Includin Honeywell International Inc., Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, Cognex Corp., DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., ifm electronic GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Keyence Corp., Novanta Inc., OMRON Corporation, OnRobot AS, Roboception GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Seiko Epson Corp., SICK AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tekscan Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Application (industrial robots, service robots, and collaborative robots)

Application (industrial robots, service robots, and collaborative robots) Geographies: APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

The Robotic Sensors Market is expected to increase by USD 801.66 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for robotic sensors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Favorable government legislation and investments have facilitated the growth of the manufacturing industry in APAC.

Revenue Generating Segment Outlook

The robotic sensors market share growth by the industrial robots segment will be significant for revenue generation. There will be a surge in the demand for industrial robots that are used to automate processes that previously involved the use of manual labor during the forecast period. The global robotic sensors market will be greatly driven by 2D, 3D, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR)-based vision systems and cameras to ensure that robots have a clear vision. The emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and collaborative robots (cobots) are expected to be the major drivers for the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Robotic Sensors Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG - The company provides joined Venutrobotic sensors such as UA18 and UA30 Ultrasonic sensors.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Robotic Sensors Market Driver:

The emergence of IIoT.:

The key factor driving growth in the robotic sensors market is the emergence of IIoT. The development of IIoT and enhancements in technology have fueled the adoption of robotic sensors in industries. The high demand and use of smart devices, wireless, and cloud technology will influence the future of industrial robots such as cobots in terms of the range of utility and mode of operation. With the rise in competition, vendors are offering attractive options, such as services and control modules, through smart devices and Wi-Fi technology for cobots from remote locations. These devices are flexible and convenient in operations and allow a single human operator to simultaneously guide and control multiple Cobots. IIoT assimilates smart machines, warehouses, industrial robots such as cobots, and entire production facilities to achieve corporate goals and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Robotic Sensors Market Trend:

Development of next-generation robots :

The development of next-generation robots is a major trend supporting the robotic sensors market share growth. Robotics technology is divided into four major application areas: manipulation, navigation, cognition, and perception. Many R and D activities in robotics technology have taken place across these applications. Advances in technology such as gripping, mechatronics, drives, and motion controls have increased the development of industrial robots for manipulation applications, including loading, packaging, and material handling. Second-generation robots can detect human presence and machines, owing to improved 3D-vision systems and sensors working in combination with intelligent algorithms.

Robotic Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 801.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.41 Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Honeywell International Inc., Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, Cognex Corp., DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., ifm electronic GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Keyence Corp., Novanta Inc., OMRON Corporation, OnRobot AS, Roboception GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Seiko Epson Corp., SICK AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Tekscan Inc., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Industrial robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Service robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Service robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Service robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Service robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Service robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Collaborative robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Collaborative robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Collaborative robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Collaborative robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Collaborative robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG

Exhibit 93: Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG - Key offerings

10.4 Cognex Corp.

Exhibit 96: Cognex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Cognex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Cognex Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 99: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 102: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 107: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 110: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.8 Keyence Corp.

Exhibit 112: Keyence Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Keyence Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Keyence Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Novanta Inc.

Exhibit 115: Novanta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Novanta Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Novanta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Novanta Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 SICK AG

Exhibit 119: SICK AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: SICK AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: SICK AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: SICK AG - Segment focus

10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 123: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Tekscan Inc.

Exhibit 127: Tekscan Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Tekscan Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Tekscan Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

