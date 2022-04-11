Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - 2021-2025 | Inclusion Of Air Filters In Robotic Vacuum Cleaners to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners and aging population driving adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as threat from counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

The robotic vacuum cleaner market report is segmented by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, US, Germany, and UK are the key market for robotic vacuum cleaner in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Electrolux

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global robotic vacuum cleaner market as a part of the global industrial machinery market within the global industrials market.

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the industrial machinery market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Aftermarket and service

Industry innovations

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio