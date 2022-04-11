Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - 2021-2025 | Inclusion Of Air Filters In Robotic Vacuum Cleaners to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Apr 11, 2022, 11:30 ET
The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners and aging population driving adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as threat from counterfeit products will challenge market growth.
The robotic vacuum cleaner market report is segmented by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, US, Germany, and UK are the key market for robotic vacuum cleaner in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AB Electrolux
- Dyson Ltd.
- Ecovacs Robotics Inc.
- ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.
- iRobot Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global robotic vacuum cleaner market as a part of the global industrial machinery market within the global industrials market.
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of the industrial machinery market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Aftermarket and service
- Industry innovations
|
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 4.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
17.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Japan, US, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Application (Qualitative)
- Market segments
Market Segmentation by Type of charging (Qualitative)
- Market segments
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
