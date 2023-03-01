Robotic vacuum cleaner market size to grow by USD 4.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, Changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic vacuum cleaner market size is expected to grow by USD 4.66 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population are driving the market growth. There is an increased preference for automation owing to the increasing popularity of smart homes and smart appliances. The rise in the tech-savvy population has increased the preference for products that are technical and help in easing workloads. Owing to evolving lifestyles and busy schedules, consumers prefer to use advanced technologies for cleaning operations. These factors will influence the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022-2026

Major robotic vacuum cleaner companies:

AB Electrolux - The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as Pure i9 robotic vacuum cleaner and robotic vacuum cleaner 3D vision.

The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as Pure i9 robotic vacuum cleaner and robotic vacuum cleaner 3D vision. Dyson Ltd. - The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner and Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum.

The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner and Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum. Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as DEEBOT X1 OMNI Black and DEEBOT T10 PLUS.

The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as DEEBOT X1 OMNI Black and DEEBOT T10 PLUS. ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. - The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as V3s Max and V50 Power.

The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as V3s Max and V50 Power. Irobot Corp. - The company offers robotic vacuum cleaners such as Roomba j7 Series and Roomba i3 Series

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

The residential segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. There is a high growth potential for robotic vacuum cleaners in the residential sector, as only one-tenth of the total addressable market has been penetrated by vendors. As a result, many new players, including those specializing in consumer electronics products, have entered the market. In addition, the trend of online retailing in the residential sector will fuel product sales during the forecast period.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the robotic vacuum cleaner market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as high awareness about robotic solutions and an increase in the aging population will drive the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 25.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, AirCraft Home Ltd, Corvan Asia Sdn Bhd, Cyberdyne Inc., Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Electrodomesticos Taurus SL, Groupe SEB, ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., Irobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp, Proscenic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SharkNinja Operating LLC, Sharp Corp., Trifo Inc., Vorwerk SE and Co. KG, and Xiaomi Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 89: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 90: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AB Electrolux - Key news



Exhibit 92: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

10.4 Dyson Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Dyson Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Dyson Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Dyson Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 97: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

Exhibit 100: ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Irobot Corp.

Exhibit 103: Irobot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Irobot Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Irobot Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 106: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 107: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 109: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 111: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Panasonic Corp

Exhibit 116: Panasonic Corp - Overview



Exhibit 117: Panasonic Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Corp - Key news



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Panasonic Corp - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 126: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

