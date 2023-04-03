Robotic Vision Market To Reach USD 4,971 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue generated by the robotic vision market will power at a rate of 9.50% in the years to come, to reach USD 4,971 million by 2030, according to the recent market research study published by P&S Intelligence.

2D Vision Systems Are Extensively Used

The 2D category had the larger share in the industry because these variants are dependable and easily operatable.

Furthermore, they are economical and appropriate for numerous applications and process images faster.

The demand for 3D variants will also grow considerably in the future. This can be credited to their flexibility of manufacturing, high accuracy, and ability to automate intricate tasks. It can also distinguish objects and perceives human form.

Hardware Outsells Software

The hardware component had the major share, of about 71%, in the recent past.

This is credited to the low costs of pieces of hardware, for example, cameras, lights, processors, frame grabbers, and controllers.

A large number of applications require custom-built cameras with numerous specifications in terms of focal length and sensor size.

Furthermore, the snowballing adoption of machine systems and robots to automate monotonous processes propels the market growth.

Growing Usage of Robotic Vision for Assembling and Disassembling

As per a market expert at P&S Intelligence, "The assembling and disassembling category will grow at the highest rate, of 10.6%, in the years to come." This is because of the automation of intricate assembly operations, which is difficult with the basic programming that they can comprehend.

North America Widely Uses Robotic Vision Systems

North America has a substantial position in the robotic vision industry with a share of about 28%.

This is ascribed to the fast acceptance of new technologies and high disposable income.

Apart from these factors, the increasing investments in the advancement of this technology by companies, which is leading to the deployment of cutting-edge robots in an array of verticals, are powering the industry.

Robotic Vision Solution Adoption Ballooning in APAC

The market in APAC is growing considerably as a result of the increasing usage of these systems for the inspection of the object quality in numerous industries.

Essentially, the requirement for robotic vision systems and software is on the rise for better inspection systems, which allow for the manufacturing of high-quality and zero-defect products.

Furthermore, the growing count of government initiatives in India , China , Singapore , and South Korea for boosting FDI in the manufacturing industry is a reason for the growth of the market.

Industry 4.0 Revolution at the Heart of Market Growth

The biggest factor propelling the market growth around the world is the industry 4.0 revolution. With the strengthening need for the automation of production machinery, the usage of AI, IoT, robotics, 3D vision, PLCs, and many other technologies is booming.

Robotic Vision Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Robotic Vision Market Analysis by Type

2D Vision Systems

3D Vision Systems

Single- and multi-Camera triangulation



Structured light



Time-of-Flight (TOF)



Stereo vision



Laser-based

Robotic Vision Market Analysis by Component

Hardware

Cameras



Lighting



Optics



Processors and controllers



Frame grabbers

Software

Robotic Vision Market Analysis by Deployment

Robotic Guidance Systems

Robotic Cells

Robotic Vision Market Analysis by Application

Welding and Soldering

Material Handling

Packaging and Palletizing

Painting

Assembling and Disassembling

Cutting, Pressing, Grinding, and Deburring

Measurement, Inspection, and Testing

Robotic Vision Market Analysis by End User

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Food & Beverage

Medical & Healthcare

Robotic Vision Market Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

