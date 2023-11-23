Robotic Warfare Market worth $39.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotic Warfare Market is estimated at USD 29.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth can be attributed to the demand for unmanned systems and advanced technology such as Artificial Intelligence solutions for various military operations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Robotic Warfare Market

120 – Tables
80 – Figures
220 – Pages

The Unmanned Platforms and Systems to hold the largest share in the Robotic Warfare market by capability.

By Capability, the Robotic Warfare market has been segmented into Unmanned Platforms and Systems, Exoskeleton and wearables, Target Acquisition Systems, Turret and Weapon Systems.

Unmanned Platforms and systems to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The demand for Unmanned Platforms and systems is increasing on a regular basis due to technological advancement. The unmanned platforms & systems are being developed and deployed to reduce soldier causalities and perform various military operations quickly.

Airborne held the largest growth rate in the Robotic Warfare market by Domain.

By Domain, the Airborne held the largest growth rate during forecast period. The Robotic Warfare industry based on domain is segmented into Land, Marine and Airborne. There is high demand for Unmanned Aerial vehicles and Unmanned Aerial Systems for various Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions in various dangerous places and situations. The development of Airborne systems for robotic warfare includes advance technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cyber Security. The development and deployment of unmanned airborne vehicles and systems based on AI leads to AI warfare which eventually drives the robotic warfare market.

Asia Pacific is to hold the highest growth rate in 2023.

The Robotic Warfare market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the active demand for various unmanned and autonomous military systems and solutions due to tensed borders across the nations to reduce the soldier casualties in the region to enhance the growth of the market. India is expected to show the highest growth rate in Asia Pacific Region for Robotic Warfare market.

Major players operating in the Robotic Warfare companies are Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany) and QinetiQ (UK).

