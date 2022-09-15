Robotic Weeding Machines Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered to compete in the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the robotic weeding machines market is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company offers robotic weeding machines such as European Warehouse Devvis Robot Weed Cutter E1600T. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as appengine.ai Inc, Carbon Robotics, CARRE SAS, Dahlia Robotics GmbH, Deere and Co., and ecoRobotix SA.

Challenges Faced by Robotic Weeding Machines Market Vendors

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2022-2026

The robotic weeding machines market is fragmented. The competition among vendors is intense in terms of product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered. Moreover, high initial investments are hampering the growth of the robotic weeding machines market.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. To attain an advantage over competitors in the market, vendors are taking initiatives to innovate their customer services, support, and training. Major players are expected to strengthen their strategies to retain their current market share during the forecast period.

Market Growth Potential

The robotic weeding machines market size is expected to grow by USD 269.75 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period.

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the robotic weeding machines market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The need for weed control is one of these factors. Robotic weeding machines ensure that soil microbiome and various other species do not die due to agrochemicals. There has been an increase in the adoption of techniques that can reduce the dependence on agrichemicals. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), the demand for food will rise by around 50% between 2012 and 2050 globally. Farm owners and operators are expected to invest significantly in sustainable, inclusive, and organic farming methods. This will propel the market for equipment and machines such as robotic weeding machines.

Robotic Weeding Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 269.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.84 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 50% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adigo AS, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., appengine.ai Inc, Carbon Robotics, CARRE SAS, Dahlia Robotics GmbH, Deere and Co., ecoRobotix SA, Energreen Spa, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., Garford Farm Machinery Ltd., LEMKEN GmbH and Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Small Robot Co., SwarmFarm Robotics, Teradyne Inc., and VitiBot Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

