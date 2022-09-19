Robotic Welding Market Worth $6.77 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Robotic Welding Market by Component (Robots, End of Arm Tooling, Controllers), Welding Process, Payload (Less than 25 kg Payload, 25 kg to 100 kg Payload, More than 100 kg Payload), End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029,' the robotic welding market is projected to reach $6.77 billion by 2029 from an estimated $4.44 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2029. By volume, this market is expected to reach 163.3 thousand units by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5303

Robotic welding is an automated process used by industrial robots, which perform and handle the welding based on a program that can be reprogrammed to suit the intended project. Robotic welding is a highly advanced version of automated welding, in which machines conduct the welding, but welders still control and supervise the process. Robotic technology allows for precise and quick results, less waste, and greater safety. The robots are capable of reaching otherwise inaccessible locations and can perform complicated and precise weld lines and welds more quickly than manual welding.

Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 Principles to Drive the Growth of the Robotic Welding Market

Industry 4.0 technology fully automates manufacturing processes with minimal manual interference. It works on the industrial internet of things (IIoT), cyber-physical systems, cloud robotics, cloud computing, and big data. Thus, welding robot manufacturers are shifting towards networked and intelligent production of Industry 4.0-compatible robots. Many end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, metals & machinery, electrical & electronics, and aerospace & defense have started implementing Industry 4.0 concepts in their manufacturing processes to harness the advantages associated with it, including increased productivity, flexibility, and safety; higher quality; reduced need for consumables; and reduced production costs.

Players in the robotic welding market are collaborating with end-use industry giants to roll out advanced Industry 4.0-ready solutions. For instance, in October 2020, Fujitsu, FANUC Corporation, and NTT Communications established DUCNET Co., Ltd., to offer a cloud service to support digital transformation (DX) first in the machine tool industry and subsequently in the broader manufacturing industry.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5303

Furthermore, in 2014, General Motors (GM), one of the largest automotive companies in the U.S., in collaboration with FANUC Corporation and CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., developed the Zero Down Time (ZDT) solution, a cloud-based software platform that analyzes data collected from robots across manufacturing factories to detect potential problems that could lead to production downtime. This solution enabled GM to avoid more than 100 instances of downtime, which brought about significant ROI for the company.

In the automotive industry, downtime can cost companies nearly $20,000 per minute. These factors are driving the demand for highly advanced welding solutions, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the robotic welding market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on component (robots, end of arm tooling (EOAT) devices, controllers, and software), welding process (resistance spot welding, arc welding, laser welding, plasma welding, ultrasonic welding, and other welding processes), payload (less than 25 kg payload, 25 kg to 100 kg payload, and more than 100 kg payload), end-use industry (automotive & transportation, oil & gas, electrical, construction, aerospace, mining, shipbuilding, heavy engineering equipment, defense, and other end-use industries), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on component, the robotic welding market is segmented into robots, end of arm tooling (EOAT) devices, controllers, and software. The robots segment is further subsegmented into articulated robots, cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, collaborative robots, delta robots, and other robots. Furthermore, the end of arm tooling (EOAT) devices segment is subsegmented into welding torches, vision systems, sensors, feeder systems, plasma flow controllers, and other EOAT devices.

In 2022, the robots segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of robots across various industries, including automobile, oil & gas, manufacturing, and defense. These robots are highly flexible in their configurations, enabling users to adjust their speed, precision, stroke length, and size. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on welding process, the robotic welding market is segmented into resistance spot welding, arc welding, laser welding, plasma welding, ultrasonic welding, and other welding processes. In 2022, the arc welding segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. However, the resistance spot welding segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High payload resistance spot welding robots are widely used in the automotive & transportation, construction, and metals & machinery industries for heavy-duty applications. Hence, the increased demand from these industries contributes to the growth of this segment.

Quick Buy – Robotic Welding Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/68073734

Based on payload, the robotic welding market is segmented into less than 25 kg payload, 25 kg to 100 kg payload, and more than 100 kg payload. In 2022, the less than 25 kg payload segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. However, the 25 kg to 100 kg payload segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The 25 kg to 100 kg segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The automotive & transportation, construction, and shipbuilding industries are the largest end users of welding robots with payloads of 25 kg to 100 kg. Thus, the increasing demand from these industries for welding heavy-body panels contributes to the high market growth of this segment.

Based on end-use industry, the robotic welding market is segmented into automotive & transportation, oil & gas, electrical, construction, aerospace, mining, shipbuilding, heavy engineering equipment manufacturing, defense, and other end-use industries. In 2022, the automotive & transportation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by welding robots in the automotive industry's manufacturing process, such as cost-effectiveness, high efficiency, safety, and speed & precision, resulting in the increased adoption of these welding robots. Furthermore, using robots allows car & automotive component manufacturers to accelerate production, reduce costs, improve quality, and ensure workers' safety. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the robotic welding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. This regional market is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the increasing labor costs, driving manufacturers to automate the manufacturing processes to maintain their cost advantage.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to retain a strong market position in the welding robots market due to cheap manufacturing costs attributable to the availability of cheap labor, high safety standards, and government initiatives to accelerate foreign direct investments (FDIs).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robotic-welding-market-5303

Scope of the Report:

Robotic Welding Market, by Component

Robots

Articulated Robots



Cartesian Robots



Cylindrical Robots



SCARA Robots



Collaborative Robots



Delta Robots



Other Robots

End of Arm Tooling (EOAT ) Devices



Welding Torches



Vision Systems



Sensors



Feeder Systems



Plasma Flow Controllers



Other EOAT Devices

Controllers

Software

Robotic Welding Market, by Welding Process

Resistance Spot Welding

Arc Welding

Laser Welding

Plasma Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Other Welding Processes

Robotic Welding Market, by Payload

Less than 25 kg Payload

25 kg to 100 kg Payload

More than 100 kg Payload

Robotic Welding Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Electrical

Construction

Aerospace

Mining

Shipbuilding

Heavy Engineering Equipment

Defense

Other End-use Industries

Robotic Welding Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Thailand



Singapore



Taiwan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



Norway



U.K.



Netherlands



France



Sweden



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Austria



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5303

Related Report:

Industrial Robots Market by Type (Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, and Others), Payload (Up to 60 kg, 60–100 kg, 100–225 kg, and Above 225 kg), Component, Application, End-use Industry, and Geography — Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-robots-market-5278

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Type (Software, Service), Process, Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Application, and Industry (BFSI, Telecom & IT Industry), and Geography —Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robotic-process-automation-market-5282

Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots [SCARA, Six-axis Robots], Delta & Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots, Cartesian Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Portal Robots), Payload, Application, End Use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-robotics-market-4957

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Operation (Self-drive), Price Range (Below USD 200, 201- 500), Application (Residential, Commercial) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-5181

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/527/robotic-welding-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd