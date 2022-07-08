Robotic Window Cleaners Market: North America to Occupy 39% Market Share| Evolving Opportunities with Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd. & Ecovacs Robotics Inc.| Technavio

Robotic Window Cleaners Market: Vendor Analysis

The robotic window cleaners market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd. - The company offers X6 and X6 pro series robotic window cleaners.

IKOHS America SA - The company offers robotic window cleaners namely the Wipebot smart window cleaning robot with up to 2400 Pa of suction. Hobot Technology Inc. The company offers HOBOT-268, which uses a high volume, centrifugal pump which does not lower its pressure easily even if there is a small leakage and it can move well on different surfaces.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Robotic Window Cleaners Market Analysis Report by Distribution channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Industrial and Residential), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Robotic Window Cleaners Market: Market Dynamics

Driver: The robotic window cleaners market is driven by the increasing number of buildings with large windows.

The robotic window cleaners market is driven by the increasing number of buildings with large windows. Trend: The growing demand for industrial automation is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the robotic window cleaners market.

Robotic Window Cleaners Market: Segmentation Analysis

Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Industrial - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

China - size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment

Related Reports:

The robotic flexible washer market size has the potential to grow by USD 197.91 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

size has the potential to grow by USD 197.91 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. The robotic palletizer market share is expected to increase by USD 239.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%.

Robotic Window Cleaners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.36 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.67 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Gladwell Clean, Guangzhou Coayu Robot Co. Ltd., Hobot Technology Inc., IKOHS America SA, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., RF Co. Ltd., Sichler household appliances, Wexbi, and Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 110: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Ecovacs Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Gladwell Clean

Exhibit 113: Gladwell Clean - Overview



Exhibit 114: Gladwell Clean - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Gladwell Clean - Key offerings

11.6 Hobot Technology Inc.

Exhibit 116: Hobot Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Hobot Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Hobot Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 IKOHS America SA

Exhibit 119: IKOHS America SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: IKOHS America SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: IKOHS America SA - Key offerings

11.8 Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc.

Exhibit 124: Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 RF Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: RF Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: RF Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: RF Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Sichler household appliances

Exhibit 131: Sichler household appliances - Overview



Exhibit 132: Sichler household appliances - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Sichler household appliances - Key offerings

11.12 Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

