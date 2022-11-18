Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.23 Billion, Intralogistics to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotics as a service (RaaS) market size is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.12% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market

The robotics as a service (RaaS) market covers the following areas:

Robotics As A Service (RaaS) Market Sizing

Robotics As A Service (RaaS) Market Forecast

Robotics As A Service (RaaS) Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

The robotics as a service (RaaS) market has been segmented by application (intralogistics, medical applications, surveillance and security, field robotics, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The intralogistics segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. There is immense scope for the use of RaaS in intralogistics applications in the warehousing, retail, and healthcare sectors. The segment is expected to gain traction owing to the increase in demand for technology that can help end-users fulfill consumers' expectations. The forecast period will also witness a surge of RaaS to meet the needs of complex warehouse environments through assistance in inventory management and timely order fulfillment.

Vendor Landscape

The robotics as a service (RaaS) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors is intense in terms of price, product features, customized solutions, and services offered. Established vendors are focusing on increasing production capacities, geographical expansion, and upselling products by upgrading the existing ones. They are also expected to improve their market presence and attract new customers through media promotions, trade shows, and public demonstrations. Moreover, to attain an advantage over competitors in the market, vendors are taking initiatives to innovate their customer services, support, and training.

Market Dynamics

The robotics as a service (RaaS) market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies remote services and the IoT as the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and acceptance may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

6 River Systems Inc.

Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd

Cobalt Robotics Inc

Eliport

Fetch Robotics Inc

HAHN Group GmbH

Harvest Automation

inVia Robotics Inc

Knightscope Inc.

Kraken Robotics Inc.

Locus Robotics Corp.

Nightingale Security

OhmniLabs Inc

PrecisionHawk Inc

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

RedZone Robotics Inc.

Relay Robotics Inc.

Sanbot Innovation Tech Ltd

Sarcos Corp.

ST Engineering Aethon Inc.

Robotics As A Service (RaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.79 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 6 River Systems Inc., Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, Cobalt Robotics Inc, Eliport, Fetch Robotics Inc, HAHN Group GmbH, Harvest Automation, inVia Robotics Inc, Knightscope Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics Corp., Nightingale Security, OhmniLabs Inc, PrecisionHawk Inc, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., RedZone Robotics Inc., Relay Robotics Inc., Sanbot Innovation Tech Ltd, Sarcos Corp., and ST Engineering Aethon Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

