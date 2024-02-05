Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC accounts for 37% of the growth - Technavio

05 Feb, 2024, 03:48 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotics as a service (RaaS) market is estimated to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.29% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth by 2027. The region grows with government funding and international interest. Japan adopts robots due to an aging population, while labor availability impacts South Korea and Singapore.
Increased remote services and the adoption of IoT drives growth. The increasing use of the Internet has led customer service providers to offer more online options for interacting with customers and solving their problems. Additionally, there is a focus on ensuring interoperability, device-to-network security, and real-time data collection for proactive maintenance, driven by IoT technology, says a Senior Automotive Analyst at Technavio. Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd., Caja Elastic Dynamic Solutions Ltd., Cobalt Robotics Inc., Exotec SAS, Field Group AS are some of the major companies.
Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Professional and Personal ), Application (Intralogistics, Medical applications, Surveillance and security, Field robotics, and Others ), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- The professional segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. RaaS enables access to advanced automation without large upfront costs. It's used in manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, with cobots gaining popularity. Cloud and AI enhance RaaS capabilities for operational optimization.
- The adoption of operational intelligence and data analytics are major trends.
- Lack of awareness and acceptance is a significant challenge restricting growth.
The Benefits of Robotics as a Service (RaaS)
Robotics as a Service (RaaS) offers various benefits leveraging Automation, Technology, and Computing to drive efficiencies in the Economy and Business. It enhances Logistics through Cloud computing and Warehouse automation, integrating Artificial intelligence for smarter operations. Cobot (collaborative robot) adoption enhances Systems engineering and Systems science, optimizing Business processes. RaaS fosters innovation by integrating Machine learning and other Emerging technologies, offering a high Return on investment. It revolutionizes Supply chain management, offering scalable solutions for businesses looking to optimize their operations.
