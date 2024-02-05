Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC accounts for 37% of the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Feb, 2024, 03:48 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotics as a service (RaaS) market is estimated to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.29% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth by 2027. The region grows with government funding and international interest. Japan adopts robots due to an aging population, while labor availability impacts South Korea and Singapore.

Request a Free sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2023-2027

Increased remote services and the adoption of IoT drives growth. The increasing use of the Internet has led customer service providers to offer more online options for interacting with customers and solving their problems. Additionally, there is a focus on ensuring interoperability, device-to-network security, and real-time data collection for proactive maintenance, driven by IoT technology, says a Senior Automotive Analyst at Technavio. Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd., Caja Elastic Dynamic Solutions Ltd., Cobalt Robotics Inc., Exotec SAS, Field Group AS are some of the major companies.

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Professional and Personal ), Application (Intralogistics, Medical applications, Surveillance and security, Field robotics, and Others ), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 

  • The professional segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. RaaS enables access to advanced automation without large upfront costs. It's used in manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, with cobots gaining popularity. Cloud and AI enhance RaaS capabilities for operational optimization.

 Download a Free Sample Report

  • The adoption of operational intelligence and data analytics are major trends. 
  • Lack of awareness and acceptance is a significant challenge restricting growth. 

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

The Benefits of Robotics as a Service (RaaS)

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) offers various benefits leveraging Automation, Technology, and Computing to drive efficiencies in the Economy and Business. It enhances Logistics through Cloud computing and Warehouse automation, integrating Artificial intelligence for smarter operations. Cobot (collaborative robot) adoption enhances Systems engineering and Systems science, optimizing Business processes. RaaS fosters innovation by integrating Machine learning and other Emerging technologies, offering a high Return on investment. It revolutionizes Supply chain management, offering scalable solutions for businesses looking to optimize their operations.

What are the key data covered in this Robotics As A Service (RaaS) Market report?

  • CAGR during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Robotics As A Service (RaaS) industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Robotics As A Service (RaaS) companies

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The industrial automation market in life sciences industry size is forecast to increase by USD 5.06 billion with a CAGR of 11.4% between 2023 and 2028. 

The digital manufacturing in electrical and electronics market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.96 billion at a CAGR of 17.07% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Application

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market to grow by USD 24.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, OEM push for embedded telematics systems in BRIC nations to boost the growth - Technavio

Passenger Vehicle Telematics Market to grow by USD 24.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, OEM push for embedded telematics systems in BRIC nations to boost the growth - Technavio

The passenger vehicle telematics market is estimated to grow by USD 24.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated...
Smart Lighting Market to grow by USD 17.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, The emergence of smart lighting to boost growth- Technavio

Smart Lighting Market to grow by USD 17.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, The emergence of smart lighting to boost growth- Technavio

The smart lighting market is estimated to grow by USD 17.20 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.