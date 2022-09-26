Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market to record USD 1.23 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by changes in the global labor force

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotics as a service (RaaS) market size is expected to increase by USD 1.23 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.12% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio has considered various factors including investments related to CAPEX from the industrial sector, revenue generated by vendors, GDP growth, and commodity price fluctuation among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 6 River Systems Inc., Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, Cobalt Robotics Inc, Eliport, Fetch Robotics Inc, HAHN Group GmbH, Harvest Automation, inVia Robotics Inc, Knightscope Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics Corp., Nightingale Security, OhmniLabs Inc, PrecisionHawk Inc, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., RedZone Robotics Inc., Relay Robotics Inc., Sanbot Innovation Tech Ltd, Sarcos Corp., and ST Engineering Aethon Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the changes in the global labor force will offer immense growth opportunities, the need for technical expertise will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global robotics as a service (RaaS) market is segmented as below:

Application

Intralogistics



Medical Applications



Surveillance and Security



Field Robotics



Others

The market growth in the intralogistics segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for RaaS in the retail, warehousing, and healthcare sectors.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

37% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increase in government initiatives to fund innovations in the robotics sector and the increasing entry of vendors in emerging markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, India, and Hong Kong. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our robotics as a service (RaaS) market report covers the following areas:

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the robotics as a service (RaaS) market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the robotics as a service (RaaS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotics as a service (RaaS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotics as a service (RaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotics as a service (RaaS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotics as a service (RaaS) market vendors

Robotics As A Service (RaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.79 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 6 River Systems Inc., Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, Cobalt Robotics Inc, Eliport, Fetch Robotics Inc, HAHN Group GmbH, Harvest Automation, inVia Robotics Inc, Knightscope Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Locus Robotics Corp., Nightingale Security, OhmniLabs Inc, PrecisionHawk Inc, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., RedZone Robotics Inc., Relay Robotics Inc., Sanbot Innovation Tech Ltd, Sarcos Corp., and ST Engineering Aethon Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

