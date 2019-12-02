Robotics for Education - ST Robotics Readies Engineering Students for Robotics Careers

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Robotics software and hardware solutions are providing students with hands-on robotics training. Most recently, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology purchased four more ST R12 industrial robots, for a total of 12 ST Robotics' five and six-axis industry-standard robots now being used in their college classrooms.

The first of a dozen ST12 articulated robots purchased by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology played music on a keyboard

"Students love using the ST robot," commented Ryder Winck, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Rose-Hulman. "The ST robots are a highlight of both introduction and advanced mechanical engineering classes. Students enjoy interacting with an actual robot. ST Robotics was the best value we found for an industrial-level robot and they're safe."

Experience with the ST industrial robot system prepares students to go into the highly specialized automation workforce. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located in Terre Haute Indiana, had a 99% job placement rate for its 2018 mechanical engineering graduates. Industry Week recently listed Rose-Hulman as No. 1 among U.S. colleges for producing engineers, based upon placement information gathered by Zippia.

More than 30 other educational institutions have benefited from ST Robotics' systems. These include: MIT, Cambridge University, Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Architecture de Lyon, Newcastle University Australia, National Autonomous University of Mexico, University of Antwerp, St Andrews University, and Queens University Belfast, and the University of Waterloo.

About ST Robotics

ST Robotics, widely known for 'robotics within reach', has offices in Princeton, New Jersey and Cambridge, England, as well as in Asia. One of the first manufacturers of bench-top robotic arms, ST Robotics has been providing the lowest-priced, easy-to-program boxed robots across industries for the past 30 years. ST's robots are utilized the world over by companies and institutions such as Lockheed-Martin, Motorola, Honeywell, MIT, NASA, Pfizer, Sony and NXP. The numerous applications for ST's robots benefit the manufacturing, nuclear, pharmaceutical, laboratory and semiconductor industries.

For additional information on ST Robotics, contact:

sales1@strobotics.com

(609) 584 7522

http://www.strobotics.com/

For press inquiries, contact:

Joanne Pransky

World's First Robotic Psychiatrist®

230159@email4pr.com

(650) ROBOT-MD

SOURCE ST Robotics

Related Links

http://www.strobotics.com

