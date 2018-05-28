Robotics Market Forecasts

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Robots, Enterprise Robots, Industrial Robots, Healthcare Robots, Military Robots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Autonomous Vehicles



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402902



The robotics market continues to experience a profound and significant restructuring as the traditional industrial robotics sector continues to

shrink as an overall percentage of the total robotics industry. According to Tractica's estimates, non-industrial robots represented 70% of the

$39.3 billion robotics market globally in 2017, growing from a 64% share in 2016. Most of this growth is being driven by segments like consumer,

enterprise, healthcare, military, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and autonomous vehicles. Consequences of this shift are already beginning to

play out, evidenced by the recent acquisition of traditional industrial robot company KUKA by Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Midea.

The epicenter of robotics continues to shift from the traditional centers of Japan and Europe toward the emerging artificial intelligence (AI)

hotbeds of Silicon Valley and China. AI technologies like deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing (NLP) are revolutionizing

autonomy and UI/UX capabilities in robots.



China is already a powerhouse in industrial robotics with 60% of the revenue share, however the Chinese government has plans in place that put it on a

trajectory to lead the market for non-industrial robots by 2025. Tractica anticipates that China will be the leading market for consumer robots, enterprise

robots, and autonomous vehicles by 2025. This trend is in line with China's goal of becoming the leading player in AI, for which it is establishing a

foundation that includes home-grown AI semiconductor companies, robust software, and hardware platforms that can leverage AI in a range of commercial

hardware products, and a scalable ecosystem of large and small companies that feed into the cycle of innovation. Apart from the rise of China, there are

a number of other significant trends that are likely to reshape the robotics market, with 16 of the 23 robot categories expected to be multi-billion-dollar markets by 2025.



This Tractica report covers the global market for robotics, including consumer robots, enterprise robots, industrial robots, healthcare robots, military

robots, UAVs, and autonomous vehicles. These categories are further segmented into 23 robot application markets. Market data within the report includes robot

shipments and revenue segmented by world region, application market, and enabling technology. The technologies included in the attach rate analysis are machine

vision, voice/speech recognition, gesture recognition, and tactile sensors. The forecast period for this report extends from 2017 through 2025.



Key Questions Addressed:

What will be the key drivers of robotics market growth between 2017 and 2025?

How do declining prices for industrial and non-industrial robots impact their revenue potential in the future?

How does demand vary among world regions for both industrial and non-industrial robots?

What is the Chinese strategy for leading the robotics market of the future?

What is the impact of smart speakers on the consumer robot market?

What will be the attach rates of technologies such as machine vision, voice and speech recognition, gesture control, and tactile sensors for each application market?

What are the product rollout and adoption timelines for the newer robot categories such as logistics robots, customer service robots, exoskeletons, UAVs, and autonomous vehicles?



Who Needs This Report?

Robot manufacturers

Semiconductor and component suppliers

Software and application developers

Automotive manufacturers

Enterprise and industrial robotics end-user organizations

Systems integrators

Industry organizations

Government agencies

Investor community



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402902



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotics-market-forecasts-300655419.html