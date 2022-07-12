Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector: Growth, Regions, Demand & Key Players to 2024 | Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

Robotics Market In Personal and Homecare Sector: Vendor Analysis

The robotics market in the personal and home care sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Blue Frog Robotics SAS, F&P Robotics AG, Jibo Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PARO Robots US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robot Care Systems BV, SoftBank Group Corp., Sony Corp., and UBTECH Robotics Inc., etc.

Few vendors with key offerings

Blue Frog Robotics SAS - The company offers a smart advanced personal robot, featuring personal assistant, security, touch control, mobility assistance, remote ready, edutainment, emotional, and multimedia features.

F&P Robotics AG - The company offers a personal robot, Lio designed to provide relief care to personnel from repetitive tasks. Other personal robot offerings are P-Rob and Barney.

Jibo Inc. - The product is a social robot for personal and homecare purposes. The robot using Natural Language Understanding interacts and communicates with the people around it.

LG Electronics Inc. - The product is an intelligent robotic vacuum equipped with wi-fi capabilities, and it can be controlled with a smartphone. It is also integrated with Hom-Bot's cleaning technology to absorb vibrations and reduce noise.

PARO Robots US Inc. - The product is an advanced interactive robot developed by AIST, a Japanese industrial automation pioneer. The product provides benefits of animal therapy to be administered to patients in environments such as hospitals and extended care facilities where live animals present treatment or logistical difficulties.

Robotics Market In Personal and Homecare Sector: Market Dynamics

Drivers: Factors such as the development of smart cities and the emergence of low-price robotic solutions will drive the growth of the Robotics Market In the Personal And Homecare Sector.

Factors such as the development of smart cities and the emergence of low-price robotic solutions will drive the growth of the Robotics Market In the Personal And Homecare Sector. Challenges: The risk of malfunctioning and hacking in companion robots might hamper the market growth.

The risk of malfunctioning and hacking in companion robots might hamper the market growth. Trends: The advances in robots will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors & will be a major trend to fuel the market.

Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector: Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector: Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into companion robots and emotional therapy robots.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

Related Reports:

The commercial robotics market share is expected to increase by USD 36.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.58%.

share is expected to increase by USD 36.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.58%. The robotics market share is expected to increase by USD 385.74 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%.

Robotics Market In Personal And Homecare Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 76.38% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 57.20 Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blue Frog Robotics SAS, F&P Robotics AG, Jibo Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PARO Robots US Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Robot Care Systems BV, SoftBank Group Corp., Sony Corp., and UBTECH Robotics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis - Industrial machinery market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Companion robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Companion robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Companion robots - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Emotional therapy robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Emotional therapy robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Emotional therapy robots - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS

Exhibit 43: BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS - Overview



Exhibit 44: BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 45: BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS - Key offerings

10.4 F&P Robotics AG

Exhibit 46: F&P Robotics AG - Overview



Exhibit 47: F&P Robotics AG - Product and service



Exhibit 48: F&P Robotics AG - Key offerings

10.5 GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

Exhibit 49: GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 51: GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 52: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 55: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 NTT Disruption Europe SL

Exhibit 57: NTT Disruption Europe SL - Overview



Exhibit 58: NTT Disruption Europe SL - Product and service



Exhibit 59: NTT Disruption Europe SL - Key news



Exhibit 60: NTT Disruption Europe SL - Key offerings

10.8 PARO Robots US Inc.

Exhibit 61: PARO Robots US Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: PARO Robots US Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: PARO Robots US Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 64: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 65: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 67: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.10 SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Exhibit 69: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 72: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 74: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Sony Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Ubtech Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 79: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Ubtech Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

