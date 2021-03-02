Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector to Grow by USD 4.99 billion during 2021-2025|Featuring BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, F&P Robotics AG among others|Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotics market in the personal and home care sector is expected to grow by USD 4.99 billion during 2021-2025 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 87%.

Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector Analysis Report by Product (Companion robots and Emotional therapy robots) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/robotics-market-in-personal-and-homecare-sector-industry-analysis

The robotics market in the personal and home care sector is driven by the development of smart cities. In addition, crowdfunding and government initiatives for robotics are anticipated to boost the growth of the robotics market in the personal and home care sector.

Smart buildings are gaining popularity with increased investments being made in smart cities across both developed and developing countries. The growth of smart cities across all regions is encouraging residential end-users to automate household applications such as lighting and entertainment using robotic solutions. Therefore, vendors are also focusing on developing technologically advanced robots that can be integrated with smart building technology. Companion robots that are integrated with technology assist in handling appliances, lighting, and other functions on commands from users. With the growth in smart cities, we anticipate that the demand for the robotics market in the personal and home care sector will grow significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Robotics in Personal and Homecare Sector Companies:

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a smart advanced personal robot, featuring personal assistant, security, touch control, mobility, assistance, remote ready, edutainment, emotional, and multimedia features.

F&P Robotics AG

F&P Robotics AG operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers a personal robot, Lio, designed to provide relief care personnel from respective tasks. Other personal robot offerings are P-Rob and Barney.

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. operates business through the Unified segment. The product is an ideal personal robot that is used in the personal and home care sector.

NTT Disruption Europe SL

NTT Disruption Europe SL operates business through the Unified segment. The product is a social robot for personal and homecare purposes. The robot using Natural Language Understanding interacts and communicates with people around it.

PARO Robots US Inc.

PARO Robots US Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers PARO Therapeutic Robot. The product is an advanced interactive robot developed by AIST, a Japanese industrial automation pioneer. The product provides benefits of animal therapy to be administered to patients in environments such as hospitals and extended care facilities where live animals present treatment or logistical difficulties.

Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Companion robots - size and forecast 2020-2025

Emotional therapy robots - size and forecast 2020-2025

Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

