Robotics Market in the Middle East to record a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.
The robotics market in the Middle East will have ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., and KUKA AG as major participants during 2021-2025
Jul 14, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the robotics market in the Middle East and it is poised to grow by USD 385.74 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The COVID-19 impact report on the robotics market in the Middle East offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Recognizing the existing business model
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Robotics Market In Middle East
ABB Ltd.
The company offers robotics and innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics.
DENSO Corp.
The company offers a wide range of robotics such as pharmaceutical robots, Cobotta, Intergrated Robots, MC8A and RC8A Controllers, 4 Axis robots, 5 and 6 Axis robots, and more.
KUKA AG
The company offers industrial robots in a wide range of versions with various payload capacities and reaches, combined with cutting-edge software and innovative controllers.
https://www.technavio.com/report/robotics-market-industry-analysis
Robotics Market In Middle East 2021-2025: Segmentation
Robotics market in middle east is segmented as below:
- Application
- Services
- Industrial
- Geography
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt (Arab Republic Of Egypt)
- Qatar
- Rest of the Middle East
The robotics market in Middle East is driven by the growing demand for robotic automation processes. In addition, the increasing adoption of robotics in diverse fields of application is expected to trigger the robotics market in the Middle East toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
