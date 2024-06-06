Robotics System Integration Market size is set to grow by USD 4.95 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in demand for cobots boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotics system integration market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.59% during the forecast period. The global robotics system integration market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of industrial robots in various industries, particularly in sectors with a shortage of skilled labor such as construction. SMEs represent a major opportunity for market expansion, as they require lighter and more affordable robots for short production runs. Cobots and similar robots are expected to be in high demand among SMEs, leading to increased adoption and driving the growth of regional robotics system integration markets. Additionally, sectors like logistics, agriculture, and government are also contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global robotics system integration market 2024-2028

Robotics System Integration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4951.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries China, US, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc, MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., Rhein Nadel Automation GmbH, Scott Technology Ltd., TASI Group, TW Automation, and United Robotics Inc.

Market Driver

The Robotics System Integration market is experiencing significant growth, with companies focusing on advancing technologies such as automation, sensors, and machine learning. Surge in robots and cobots, especially in manufacturing and automation sectors, is driving demand. Advanced technologies like cybersecurity and real-time monitoring are essential for seamless integration.

The use of programmable robots and collaborative robots is increasing, enabling increased productivity and efficiency. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is a trend, allowing for more complex tasks to be automated. Overall, the market is dynamic and innovative, with continuous advancements and applications in various industries.

Market Challenges

The robotic system integration market requires vendors to streamline the pre-purchase process to save end-users time and money. This includes contracts, bidding, and evaluations. Software packages for programming and integration are essential, but they necessitate investment in system engineering. Training sessions for employees add to costs, and post-implementation maintenance and customization also require unique skills and resources, potentially increasing total costs for end-users.

The Robotics System Integration market faces several challenges in implementing and optimizing robotics solutions. These include the complexity of automation technologies, the need for customization in various industries, and the integration of different systems and technologies. Additionally, the cost of implementation and maintenance, as well as the need for skilled labor to operate and manage the systems, can be significant barriers.

Furthermore, ensuring compatibility with existing infrastructure and processes, as well as ensuring safety and security, are also critical considerations. Overall, the successful integration of robotics systems requires a deep understanding of the specific application and industry, as well as strong project management and technical expertise.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Material handling

1.2 Welding and soldering

1.3 Assembly line

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Electronics

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Aerospace and defence

2.5 Logistics and others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Material handling- The Robotics System Integration Market refers to the process of bringing together individual robotics components or systems from different vendors to function as a coordinated whole. This integration is crucial for businesses seeking to automate their manufacturing processes or improve operational efficiency. It involves the installation, configuration, and testing of robotics systems to ensure seamless communication and data exchange between various components. The market for Robotics System Integration continues to grow, driven by the increasing adoption of automation in various industries.

Research Analysis

The Robotics System Integration Market encompasses the process of bringing together various units of industrial robots and robotic systems to create a cohesive and efficient automation solution. This integration involves both hardware and software configuration, optimization, and infrastructure alignment.

Robotics system integrators play a crucial role in this industry, providing expertise in programming, robotics system integration, and material handling applications across sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and manufacturing units. The next generation of robots, including collaborative robots, is revolutionizing the way tasks are automated, leading to increased productivity and optimization in the robotic industry.

Market Research Overview

The Robotics System Integration Market encompasses the design, development, and implementation of robotic systems for various industries. These systems consist of hardware components such as robotic arms, sensors, and controllers, as well as software elements like programming and control systems. Robotics system integration involves bringing together these different components to create a functional robotic solution.

The market for robotics system integration is driven by the increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and other sectors. The integration process requires expertise in robotics, automation, and programming, making it a specialized field. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the benefits of increased efficiency, productivity, and safety offered by robotic systems.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Material Handling



Welding And Soldering



Assembly Line



Others

End-user

Electronics



Automotive



Healthcare



Aerospace And Defence



Logistics And Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

