Robotics System Integration Market to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2022 to 2027, The technological innovations in robotic system integration to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotics system integration market is expected to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the call will progress at a CAGR of 9.89% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (material handling, welding and soldering, assembly line, and others), end-user (electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and logistics and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The technological innovations in robotic system integration are key factors driving market growth. For industrial robots, the control system is programmed so that its movement and performance do not deviate from the needs of the end user. Robot programs are usually written by the end-user or by a system integrator. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotics System Integration Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the robotics system integration market: Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc, MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., Scott Technology Ltd., TASI Group, TW Automation, United Robotics Inc., and Rhein Nadel Automation GmbH

The Robotics System Integration Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 8.1% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The increase in demand for application-specific industrial robots is a major trend in the market.

Industrial robots are increasingly replacing manual labor in industries that traditionally rely on humans, increasing their application.

Industries facing challenges such as skilled labor shortages, such as construction, are adopting robotics technology to address labor shortages effectively.

Significant Challenge

A shortage of people with expertise and skills in robotic system integration services is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Companies need to hire capable support staff who are well-versed in the technicalities and complexities of industrial robotics to excel at integrating robotic systems.

Additionally, finding candidates with the necessary skills and abilities is a challenge for companies.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the material handling segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the growth of robotic applications, the integration of robotic systems into the handling process is gaining momentum. At the same time, robots are able to work on a wide range of processes and improve their efficiency. In addition, renowned robot manufacturers are launching joint ventures with regional companies to exploit market potential and expand their regional presence in countries around the world.

