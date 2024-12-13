Robotics System Integration Market to Grow by USD 4.95 Billion (2023-2028), Report on AI-Redefined Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global robotics system integration market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.95 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.59% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Application 1.1 Material handling

1.2 Welding and soldering

1.3 Assembly line

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Electronics

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Aerospace and defence

2.5 Logistics and others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

The robotics system integration market for material handling is experiencing significant growth, particularly in industries such as automotive, chemicals, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and food and beverage. Robots are increasingly being used for material handling due to their ability to work on multiple processes simultaneously and improve process efficiency. In the automotive industry, the need to move bulk payloads efficiently has resulted in high demand for robotics system integration. The chemical industry also represents a major consumer due to the handling of hazardous materials and the desire to reduce liability and refurbishment costs. In the electrical and electronics industry, the trend towards miniaturization necessitates high throughput and quality, making robots an attractive solution. The industrial machinery industry seeks to reduce worker fatigue, accidents, and costs by automating production processes, including material handling. In the food and beverage industry, robots help improve efficiency in material handling and packaging a variety of SKUs within a short timeframe. Companies like Coop in the food industry have automated their warehousing, distribution, and order fulfillment functions to address labor shortages, increasing wages, and consumer expectations. As the demand for material handling automation continues to grow, manufacturers, system integrators, and consultancies stand to benefit from this trend in industries worldwide.

Robotics system integration refers to the process of bringing together industrial robots, programming software, and infrastructure to create a cohesive automation solution. This market encompasses the integration of units from various robotics manufacturers to meet specific manufacturing tasks in industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and material handling applications. The next generation of robots, including collaborative robots, are driving growth in this sector. Robotic system integrators provide configuration, optimization, hardware, and software solutions to automate processes in manufacturing units. The goal is to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance productivity in the robotic industry. Mesh Engineering, for instance, offers integration services for Robots, Automation, and Infrastructure, enabling seamless communication between hardware and software components.

Robotics system integration refers to the process of bringing together industrial robots, collaborative robots (cobots), and related hardware, software, and infrastructure to create a cohesive automation solution. This involves programming, configuration, optimization, and application integration to automate tasks in manufacturing, material handling, automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and various industries. The next generation of robots is characterized by advancements in AI, machine learning algorithms, IoT sensors, data analytics, and real-time monitoring. Robotic system integrators play a crucial role in the robotic industry, providing consulting services, infrastructure integration, and productivity improvements, while reducing operational costs and enhancing product quality. The adoption of robotics is accelerating due to advancements in robotics and AI, as well as the need for labor cost savings and dynamic automation solutions. Skilled robotics engineers and technicians are in high demand to meet the increasing demand for robotic systems in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, defense, IT and telecom, data centers, network management, bomb disposal, reconnaissance, surveillance, banking, financial services, insurance, inspection maintenance, exploration, surgeries, medications, patient care, political stability, and more. Robotic system integration also involves dealing with cyberattacks and ensuring the security of robotic systems.

