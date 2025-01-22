Robotics System Integration Market to Grow by USD 6.18 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Rising Demand for Cobots, AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global robotics system integration market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.18 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.7% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for cobots is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in demand for application-specific industrial robots. However, high cost of services for robotic system integration poses a challenge. Key market players include Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc, MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., Rhein Nadel Automation GmbH, Scott Technology Ltd., TASI Group, TW Automation, and United Robotics Inc..

Robotics System Integration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 6.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries China, US, Japan, South Korea, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Amtec Solutions Group Inc., Burke Porter Group, CNC Robotics Ltd., Concept Systems Inc., FH Automation, Geku Automation, Hitachi Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JH Robotics Inc, MESH Automation Inc., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Motion Controls Robotics Inc., Peak Analysis and Automation Ltd., Phoenix Control Systems Ltd., Rhein Nadel Automation GmbH, Scott Technology Ltd., TASI Group, TW Automation, and United Robotics Inc.

The Robotics System Integration market is experiencing accelerated adoption as industries seek to automate processes and increase efficiency. Industrial robots, including collaborative robots or cobots, are becoming more common in manufacturing units, automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and other sectors. Robotics system integrators provide consulting services to configure, optimize, and integrate hardware and software for cohesive robotic systems. Next-generation robots are transforming material handling applications, reducing labor costs and improving product quality. Advancements in robotics and AI are enabling real-time monitoring, data analytics, and IoT sensors for dynamic automation solutions. Skilled engineers and technicians are in high demand to implement these systems and ensure infrastructure and application integration. The robotic industry is expanding into new areas such as healthcare, defense, IT and telecom, data centers, network management, bomb disposal, reconnaissance, surveillance, banking, financial services, insurance, inspection maintenance, exploration, surgeries, medications, patient care, political stability, and more. However, cyberattacks pose a threat to operational costs and product quality, making security a priority. Dynamic Automation Solutions are key to staying competitive in today's market. Advancements in robotics and AI are driving productivity and reducing costs, making it an essential investment for manufacturing and logistics industries.

The industrial robot market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of robots in industries that have historically relied on manual labor. This trend is particularly noticeable in sectors with labor shortages, such as construction. For instance, in regions like the Nordic countries, where construction is on the rise, there is an emerging need for robotics system integrators to optimize efficiency. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent a major growth opportunity for the global robotics system integration market, as they seek to automate processes and improve productivity.

• The Robotics System Integration market is experiencing significant growth as more manufacturing units in industries like automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare adopt industrial robots for automating processes. However, challenges persist in integrating these robots, requiring programming expertise and infrastructure and application integration. Robotics system integrators like Mesh Engineering play a crucial role in creating cohesive robotic systems, optimizing hardware and software, and configuring robots for specific tasks. Next-generation robots, collaborative robots (cobots), and IoT sensors are driving the robotic industry forward, but advancements in AI and machine learning algorithms add complexity. Skilled robotics engineers and technicians are in high demand to manage these advanced technologies, while cyberattacks pose a growing threat. Dynamic Automation Solutions are accelerating the adoption of robotics, with real-time monitoring, data analytics, and AI enabling increased efficiency, productivity, and product quality. Industries from manufacturing and logistics to banking and financial services are benefiting from these advancements, with robotics playing a role in tasks from bomb disposal to surgeries and patient care. Operational costs and labor costs remain key considerations, with optimization a priority for manufacturers and service providers alike. As the robotic industry continues to evolve, the focus on collaboration between hardware, software, and human expertise will be essential for success.

• System integrators play a crucial role in the deployment of industrial robots for businesses. The process of integrating robots involves various formalities, including contract signing, competitive bidding, and legalities. Vendors in the robotics system integration market must focus on streamlining these pre-purchase processes to save time and money for end-users. Innovations in the market include selling software packages for easy robot programming and integration. By improving the efficiency of these initial steps, vendors can provide significant value to their clients. Robotic integration is an essential investment for businesses aiming to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs.

Application 1.1 Material handling

1.2 Welding and soldering

1.3 Assembly line

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Electronics

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Aerospace and defense

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Material handling- The robotics system integration market for material handling is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing application of robots in material handling processes. Robots offer the advantage of working on multiple tasks simultaneously, improving process efficiency. The market holds great potential, particularly in countries like China, where there is a pressing need to enhance production efficiency and address the skilled labor shortage. Major robotic manufacturers are partnering with regional vendors to expand their market reach and support end-users' service needs. Industries such as automotive, chemicals, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and food and beverage are major consumers of robotics system integration for material handling. In the automotive sector, robots are essential for handling bulk payloads, while the chemical industry requires robots to manage hazardous materials and reduce liability. The electrical and electronics industry seeks to maintain high throughput and reduce handling time with miniaturization trends. The industrial machinery industry aims to reduce worker fatigue and increase productivity by automating production processes. The food and beverage industry is adopting robots to improve efficiency in handling and packaging various SKUs within a short timeframe. For instance, Coop, a Norwegian grocery distribution center, automated its warehousing, distribution, and order fulfillment functions to address labor shortages, increasing wages, and consumer expectations. The facility handles approximately 480,000 cases daily and offers centralized distribution for expensive-to-transport and slow-moving items alongside regional distribution centers. The material handling segment of the robotics system integration market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand from various industries worldwide.

Research Analysis

Robotics system integration refers to the process of bringing together various components of industrial robotics, including hardware, software, and configuration, to create a cohesive and optimized robotic system. This integration involves programming units robots to automate tasks in manufacturing units across industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, and material handling applications. Next generation robots, including collaborative robots, are increasingly being integrated into these systems to enhance efficiency and productivity. Robotic system integrators play a crucial role in this process, ensuring seamless infrastructure integration and optimization of the entire robotic system. The robotic industry continues to evolve, with a focus on advanced hardware, software, and automation solutions to meet the demands of modern manufacturing processes.

Market Research Overview

Robotics system integration refers to the process of bringing together industrial robots, collaborative robots (cobots), hardware, software, and various systems to create a cohesive automation solution. This integration involves programming, configuration, optimization, and infrastructure and application consulting to automate tasks in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, defense, IT and telecom, data centers, network management, bomb disposal, reconnaissance, surveillance, banking, financial services, insurance, inspection maintenance, exploration, surgeries, medications, patient care, political stability, and more. Next-generation robots, including those with IoT sensors, data analytics, real-time monitoring, AI, and machine learning algorithms, are driving the accelerated adoption of robotics in various industries. Robotic system integrators play a crucial role in this process, ensuring optimal productivity, reducing operational costs, improving product quality, and enhancing efficiency. However, the increasing use of robotics also presents challenges, such as labor costs, cyberattacks, and the need for skilled robotics engineers and technicians. Advancements in robotics and AI continue to shape the robotic industry, with collaborative robots, dynamic automation solutions, and advancements in labor costs and cybersecurity being key areas of focus.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Material Handling



Welding And Soldering



Assembly Line



Others

End-user

Electronics



Automotive



Healthcare



Aerospace And Defense



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

