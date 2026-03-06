Robotin R2 Pro Wins iF Design Award, Named 'gia' Finalist, and Expands Kickstarter Campaign

Following a sweep of "Best of CES" awards, the World's First All in One Robotic Carpet Cleaner brings its cleaning revolution to Chicago and opens an exclusive new backing opportunity.

CHICAGO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotin, the pioneer in AI-enabled modular home robotics, today announced it will showcase the highly acclaimed Robotin R2 Pro at The Inspired Home Show 2026 in Chicago from March 10-12. Riding a wave of incredible momentum from CES, where it secured top honors from CNET, TWICE, and Tom's Guide. Robotin arrives in Chicago with a brand-new accolade: the prestigious 2026 iF Design Award.

World's First All in One Robotic Carpet Wash & Vacuum & Mop

Recognized globally as a symbol of design excellence, the iF Design Award honors the R2 Pro's seamless integration of its revolutionary Carpet Wash & Dry Module and Vacuum & Mop Module into one elegant, user-friendly platform.

In addition to the iF Design win, the Robotin R2 Pro has been named a Finalist for the Global Innovation Awards (gia) in the Home + Housewares category. Driven by its mission of "Robot in, chores out," Robotin has solved a 150-year-old problem: eliminating the physical labor of deep-cleaning carpets through true, automated hot-water extraction and hot-air drying.

The Robotin R2 Pro: A New Era in Cleaning

For 150 years, cleaning carpets has meant manual scrubbing, renting heavy machinery, or relying on robots that only handle surface dust. The R2 Pro changes the paradigm. By snapping in the Carpet Wash & Dry Module, the robot injects hot water, scrubs fibers, extracts dirt, and uses real hot air drying to leave carpets pristine. Swapping to the Vacuum & Mop Module provides a seamless transition for hard floors, making the R2 Pro a true all-in-one, future-proof home assistant.

New R2 Pro Kickstarter Reward Tier Added

In response to overwhelming consumer and industry demand following its successful CES debut and recent award wins, Robotin is thrilled to announce the addition of a brand-new reward tier on its active Kickstarter page. Starting today, early adopters and smart home enthusiasts can back the campaign to secure the award-winning Robotin R2 Pro model. This provides a fresh opportunity for the public to be among the first to experience the world's first fully modular robot carpet washer, vacuum, and mop before its commercial release in mid-2026.

For more information, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/robotin/robotin-r2-worlds-first-robot-carpet-cleaner

"At CES, we proved to the tech world that the R2 Pro is a marvel of engineering. At The Inspired Home Show, we are showing the housewares industry that it is the ultimate lifestyle upgrade," said Jun Long, Founder of Robotin. "Being recognized by the iF Design Awards and nominated for a gia award validates our belief that powerful home robotics should be as beautiful and intuitive as they are effective."

Where to Find Robotin at The Inspired Home Show 2026

Industry professionals, distributors, and media are invited to experience live, hands-on demonstrations of the Robotin R2 Pro's modular capabilities at McCormick Place Convention Center.

Booth Location: N7339

IHA's New Product Showcase: Attendees can also view the R2 Pro in the exclusive New Product Showcase at Display Number N49.

About Robotin

Robotin is an innovative technology company focused on the research, design, production, and marketing of robotics. Guided by the vision of "everyone has a robotin," the company aims to improve everyday life through intelligent automation. Upholding the values of customer-centered thinking, truth-seeking, excellence, and continuous innovation, Robotin is committed to building a leading international brand in AI and robotics. Its core value proposition - "Robot in, chores out" - drives the development of next-generation modular home robotics.

Website: https://www.robotin.com

SOURCE Robotin