Robotin Unveils World's First Modular Robot Carpet Wash & Vacuum & Mop at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotin today announced the global hands‑on debut of the Robotin R2 Pro, the world's first fully modular robot carpet washer, vacuum, and mop. Already known to Kickstarter backers for its powerful vacuum and carpet‑washing capabilities, Robotin is surprising CES attendees with the reveal of a previously undisclosed Mopping function, now integrated into the Vacuum Module.

Robotin R2 Pro - World's First Robot Carpet Wash & Vacuum & Mop

Robotin will showcase the R2 Pro at CES 2026, located at Venetian Expo, Eureka Park, Booth #62041 from January 6–9. Exclusive media previews will also be held at CES Unveiled (Jan 4) and Pepcom Digital Experience! (Jan 5).

This marks the first time the public can physically experience the R2 Pro's modular design. Powered by a 3‑stage automatic carpet washing and drying system, 115 AW suction, and AI perception navigation, the R2 Pro bridges the gap between everyday vacuuming and true deep‑carpet cleaning. The newly revealed wet‑mopping capability positions the R2 Pro as an all‑floor‑type cleaning solution.

A New Standard in Home Robotics

The Robotin R2 Pro introduces a new category of modular home‑cleaning robots.

Carpet Wash & Dry Module

Automatically washes, rinses, and dries carpets—a breakthrough that delivers on the company's core Kickstarter promise.

Vacuum & Mop Module

A newly confirmed innovation featuring integrated wet‑mopping for hard floors, enabling seamless transitions between floor types.

Future Expansion

Robotin also teased its upcoming Robotic Arm Module , expected in 2027 , highlighting the long‑term flexibility of the platform.

Core technologies include 115 AW suction, AI perception, and a self‑refilling/emptying station, which significantly reduce maintenance and operating time.

Why It Matters

The R2 Pro establishes a new benchmark for smart cleaning systems:

Creates a new category of modular AI home robots

Combines multiple devices into one flexible platform

Cleans 400 sq ft of carpet in ~3 hours with automated washing and drying

R2 Pro is an all in one solution for all surface including carpet and floor.

Supports long‑term sustainability through upgradable modules rather than full device replacement

The R2 Pro also represents a step forward in smart‑home living:

Defines the emerging "modular home cleaner" market segment

Reduces physical strain and cleaning time

Supports healthier home environments through automated deep cleaning

With its debut at CES 2026, Robotin marks a major milestone after its successful Kickstarter campaign, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in AI‑enabled household robotics.

Roadmap & Availability

CES 2026 Live Demos: Carpet Wash & Dry Module + new Vacuum & Mop Module

Commercial Release: Mid‑2026

Future Expansion: Robotic Arm Module in 2027

Smart Home Integration: Google Home, Alexa, Robotin App

Funding: Successful Kickstarter with 100+ early backers

Long‑Term Vision: A fully modular household robot serving as a comprehensive home assistant

Media Availability & Live Demos

Members of the press can experience the Robotin R2 Pro at:

CES Unveiled

Jan 4 (Sun), 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Mandalay Bay, Booth EP‑214

Pepcom Digital Experience!

Jan 5 (Mon), 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Paris Hotel (exact booth assigned day‑of)

CES 2026 Main Show

Jan 6–9 (Tue–Fri)

Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth 62041

Links:

About Robotin

Robotin is an innovative technology company focused on the research, design, production, and marketing of AI and robotics. Guided by the vision of "everyone has a robotin," the company aims to improve everyday life through intelligent automation. Upholding the values of customer‑centered thinking, truth‑seeking, excellence, and continuous innovation, Robotin is committed to building a leading international brand in AI and robotics. Its core value proposition — "Robot in, chores out" — drives the development of next‑generation modular home robotics.

