RoboTire Automated Tire-Changing System is Now Serving Detroit Customers

Launch of First RoboTire System at Detroit Garage Deepens Hometown Startup's Ties to Motor City

DETROIT, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboTire, a Detroit-based robotics and automation company, today announced it has installed its cutting-edge tire-changing system at a Detroit Garage, a forward-thinking and customer-focused tire shop in Plymouth, located at 33939 Plymouth Road in Livonia, MI. This marks the first retail operation of a RoboTire system in the company's hometown, and RoboTire's dedication to supporting the next generation of innovation, manufacturing, and automotive excellence that defines the Motor City.

For nearly 10 years, Detroit Garage has been the first to adopt new technologies to help them better serve their clients, and partnering with RoboTire is no different. RoboTire's tire-changing system is designed to provide a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to the traditional tire-changing shop. The automated system is equipped with advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and high-definition cameras that can change four tires in as little as 25 minutes. RoboTire's system is designed to be a platform for automotive maintenance, and the company has an extensive roadmap to roll out other services as part of that platform.

"We take pride in having our headquarters, manufacturing, and assembly facilities located in Michigan," said Victor Darolfi, founder and CEO at RoboTire. "Bringing our revolutionary technology to drivers in our home city is a payoff of our mission and further evidence of our investment in the future of mobility innovation coming out of Detroit."

In addition to debuting a RoboTire system at Detroit Garage, the upstart company recently paired up with Newlab Detroit, a technology collaborative and business hub located in Michigan Central's Book Depository. RoboTire leadership and engineers will offer guidance and mentorship to startups seeking to develop, test, and launch new mobility-focused concepts. By early 2024, Michigan Central will host various companies that share a common focus on advancing automotive technology; joining RoboTire at the inaugural launch for the incubator was Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company Bill Ford, in addition to Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

"Our cutting-edge technology has earned recognition within the automotive and robotics industries," said Darolfi. "In the same way, we're excited to bring Detroit drivers a new way to get their tires changed, we are excited to deepen our ties to Detroit's startup scene by partnering with Newlab Detroit and emerging companies."

RoboTire's system launch at Detroit Garage in Michigan comes after recent expansion in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Texas, with additional launches in the U.S. and Canada slated for the coming weeks. To learn more about RoboTire's revolutionary tire-changing system, visit robotire.com.

About RoboTire

RoboTire is a robotics and automation solution that revolutionizes how tires are changed. Founded by CEO Victor Darolfi in October 2018, RoboTire has designed a system that enables robots to change tires in a fraction of the time human operators can — reducing an hour-long experience to under 25 minutes. RoboTire is transforming how fleet operators, dealers, and independent service providers look at tire and wheel services by bringing innovation to the front lines of automotive repair. For more information, visit robotire.com.

About Detroit Garage

The Detroit Garage Auto Family is a group of industry-leading automotive repair shops, world-class technicians and a sales and support staff second to none. We have built our business to change how people think of auto repair. Concentrating on customer service, convenience, and an all-around exceptional experience is something we strive for on a daily basis. At The Detroit Garage, we always innovate, improve processes, and set the bar higher for ourselves, the automotive service industry, and our customers. We love what we do, and it shows.

Press Contact

Darian D. Taylor

(832) 265-8446

[email protected]

SOURCE RoboTire