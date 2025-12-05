RobotLAB Expands National Footprint with Opening of Miami Franchise, Bringing Robotics and AI Innovation to South Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotLAB, a leader in commercial robotics integration, announced the opening of its Miami franchise, strengthening the company's presence in one of the country's fastest-growing technology and business markets. The new franchise will support companies across South Florida seeking practical, dependable robotics solutions that improve efficiency, support staff, and enhance customer experience.

RobotLAB Miami

RobotLAB Miami will serve organizations in hospitality, retail, education, healthcare, restaurants, commercial services, and logistics, industries where automation has quickly shifted from an operational advantage to an operational necessity.

A Strategic Expansion Supporting the "Last Mile of Robotics"

As more businesses adopt autonomous cleaning, delivery, customer-assistance, and educational robotics, RobotLAB has positioned itself as the last mile in robotics, the partner that ensures robots are not only purchased, but properly deployed, integrated, trained, and supported.

"Robots are here to make work easier, not replace people. Miami's businesses are ready for robotic systems that support their teams, strengthen operations, and deliver consistency day after day," said Elad Inbar, CEO of RobotLAB.

Local Expertise for a Region with Rising Automation Needs

With labor shortages, operational pressures, and high tourism volume, Miami presents an environment where automation delivers immediate value.

"Robotics and AI are transforming industries, and we're proud to see that innovation take root here in Coral Gables. RobotLAB's expansion strengthens the technology momentum in South Florida, and we're honored they chose our city as their launch point," said Vince Lago, Mayor of Coral Gables, who attended the opening.

"Robotics is no longer theoretical. It solves very real challenges for businesses here in Miami," said Alberto Marcano, Branch President of the new RobotLAB Miami franchise. "Our goal is to provide organizations with robotics solutions that are easy to adopt, maintain, and directly aligned with their operational needs."

RobotLAB Miami offers on-site demonstrations, technology assessments, leasing and purchase options, and full deployment support for autonomous cleaning robots, delivery robots, service robots, educational systems, and AI-powered customer-engagement platforms.

About RobotLAB

Since its founding in 2007, RobotLAB has delivered robotics and automation solutions across hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, education, retail, and manufacturing sectors. With a growing national presence, the company combines deep technical expertise with local support, helping organizations adopt robotics in sustainable and impactful ways.

