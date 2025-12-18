RobotLAB Expands to Portland, Bringing Intelligent Service Robots to Oregon's Growing Service and Facilities Economy

Local leadership team to support hospitality, facilities, retail, healthcare, and industrial sectors with hands-on robotics integration and service.

PORTLAND, Ore. , Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotLAB, a national leader in robotics integration and automation solutions, today announced the launch of RobotLAB Portland, expanding the company's footprint into the Pacific Northwest and strengthening access to advanced service robotics across hospitality, facilities management, retail, manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare, real estate, senior living, and education sectors in Oregon.

As organizations continue to face labor shortages, rising operating costs, and growing service demands, the Portland location offers hands-on local support and intelligent robotics solutions designed to improve operational efficiency, safety, and customer experience.

Portland: A Natural Fit for Intelligent Physical Automation

Known for its sustainability mindset, service-driven economy, and technology-forward business community, Portland is well positioned for robotics adoption. Growth across lodging, dining, commercial real estate, manufacturing, property management, senior living, and healthcare has created ideal conditions for service, delivery, and cleaning robots that reduce staff pressure and support consistent operations.

"Portland's business community is ready for practical automation," said Elad Inbar, CEO of RobotLAB. "Organizations here value innovation, efficiency, and thoughtful adoption of technology. RobotLAB Portland gives them a trusted, local partner to help deploy robotics in a way that strengthens teams and improves service quality."

Local Leadership and Market Expertise

RobotLAB Portland is led by Meenakshi Narayanamoorthy and Kadhar Mohammed. The team brings over 40 years of combined experience in robotics engineering, industrial automation, technology consulting, enterprise operations, and business development.

RobotLAB Portland will provide full access to the company's portfolio of commercial service robots, including:

Commercial autonomous scrubbers, vacuums, and sanitation robots

Concierge, customer service, and guest-interaction robots

Food-running and delivery robots for restaurants and hotels

Material-handling and logistics robots for industrial and commercial spaces

The Portland team will deliver on-site assessments, installation, training, local support, and long-term lifecycle services.

"Our goal is to make robotics practical and accessible for Oregon businesses," said Meenakshi Naryanamoorthy, General Manager of RobotLAB Portland. "Service teams are stretched thin, and expectations continue to rise. Robots can take on repetitive work so staff can focus on people. We are excited to support Portland with dependable technology and hands-on local service."

National Strength, Local Service

RobotLAB's end-to-end approach includes consulting, solution design, deployment, fleet management, hands-on training, and long-term maintenance support.

Availability

RobotLAB Portland is now booking demo sessions, pilot programs, and on-site evaluations for organizations across the Portland metro area. Portland business can schedule an appointment and request a demo here: https://www.robotlab.com/portland

About RobotLAB

Since its founding in 2007, RobotLAB has delivered robotics and automation solutions across hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, education, retail, and manufacturing sectors. With a growing national presence, the company combines deep technical expertise with local support, helping organizations adopt robotics in sustainable and impactful ways.

Media Contact

Karla Fonseca, Marketing Director

[email protected]

1(877) 626-8522

www.robotlab.com

SOURCE RobotLAB Inc