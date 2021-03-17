Robots & Pencils Appoints Tech Industry Leader Tracey Zimmerman as New CEO

CLEVELAND, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots & Pencils, a digital innovation firm focused on transforming business with mobile, web and frontier technologies, recently appointed Tracey Zimmerman as President & CEO.

Zimmerman joined the company as President in 2014, and has been a key driver of growth. She is the company's first female CEO, and brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, technology, and process innovation.

"Tracey is truly a force of nature, with her passion and drive for the intersection of technology, user-experience, and business results," said Len Pagon, Chairman of NextSparc, a Cleveland-based private investment firm. "She's a strong, innovative leader; we look forward to Tracey continuing our success as a leading company that helps future-proof organizations by unlocking their full technological potential."

Robots & Pencils was founded on the notion of combining the humanities with the sciences—user-centered design services and world-class engineering—to unlock human potential through systematic innovation. Robots & Pencils focuses on business transformation in the education, financial services, retail and consumer goods markets.

"We've learned that when we apply new technology expeditiously and appropriately, we enable our clients to reach new heights in their industries and verticals," said Zimmerman. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with our top talent, superior clients, and strategic partners to continue to unlock the potential of design and technology."

Zimmerman began her career as a software developer, analyst, and consultant for multinational companies across the financial, education, and medical sectors, including Bank of America and Siemens Healthcare. During her time at Robots & Pencils, Zimmerman has championed strategic partnerships with Slack and Salesforce, focused business efforts around 3 key verticals, and expanded the Executive Leadership Team to position the business for scaled growth.

About Robots & Pencils

In 2009, we created Robots & Pencils with the then-contrarian view that mobile would be more transformative than the Internet. Turns out we were right.

Today our thinking is rooted in the belief that, in the age of unprecedented technology acceleration, maintaining a competitive advantage requires new strategies and a focus on innovation through EdTech, FinTech and ConsumerTech verticals.

Our approach has been to create a company designed to follow the talent, allowing us to amass an unfair share of hyper-skilled people who call Robots & Pencils home. A team of people who not only develop innovative solutions to transform businesses, but also create products that have been previously inconceivable. Visit us at robotsandpencils.com.

