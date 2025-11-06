Robots & Pencils Brings Its Applied AI Engineering Expertise to AWS re:Invent 2025

As AI reshapes every industry, Robots & Pencils leads with applied intelligence that drives measurable business advantages.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots & Pencils, an applied AI engineering partner, will attend AWS re:Invent 2025, taking place December 1–5 in Las Vegas, joining global builders and business leaders shaping the future of cloud, data, and AI.

As an AWS Partner, Robots & Pencils helps organizations modernize, activate AI, and scale with confidence on AWS. Meet the team at re:Invent to explore how applied AI engineering turns bold ideas into intelligent, scalable systems.

Robots & Pencils enables ambitious teams to move faster, build smarter, and deliver measurable results. With proven systems and elite engineering talent, the company modernizes, activates AI, and scales intelligent products across leading cloud platforms.

"Leaders of organizations are seeking methods to speed up time-to-market and modernize work," said Jeff Kirk, Executive Vice President of Applied AI at Robots & Pencils. "AI is a strategic advantage that increases the velocity of how organizations deliver on customer needs. That's where we live, turning data, and design into intelligence that moves the business forward."

Where traditional systems integrators scale with headcount, Robots & Pencils scales with small, nimble teams and compounding systems that learn, adapt, and accelerate impact. Through a continuous cycle of piloting, scaling, calibration and operationalization, the company helps clients move from idea to implementation with speed and confidence. By combining automation with human-in-the-loop intelligence, Robots & Pencils compresses months of research, design, and development into weeks, driving faster outcomes and sharper market alignment.

Across industries such as Financial Services, Education, Healthcare, Energy, Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, and CPG/Retail, Robots & Pencils helps organizations modernize systems, activate intelligent automation, and deliver products that evolve with the business.

About Robots & Pencils

Robots & Pencils is an Applied AI Engineering Partner that helps companies increase the speed of productivity. With delivery centers in Canada, the U.S., Eastern Europe, and Latin America, and deep partnerships with AWS, Salesforce, Databricks, and others, the company offers a unique combination of UX excellence and elite engineering talent. Since 2009, Robots & Pencils has delivered forward-thinking solutions across Education, Financial Services, Health Tech, Consumer, Energy, Manufacturing, and Technology sectors, earning a reputation as a nimble, high-value alternative to traditional global systems integrators. Visit us at robotsandpencils.com.

