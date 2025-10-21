Robots & Pencils Launches Rewired: The New AI Architecture of Higher Education

As the world's top education innovators gather at ASU's Agentic AI Summit and EDUCAUSE, Robots & Pencils unveils a bold blueprint for the intelligent university.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robots & Pencils, an Applied AI Engineering Partner that helps universities and enterprises modernize applications and increase the speed of productivity, today announced the launch of Rewired: The New Architecture of Higher Education. This three-part thought leadership series challenges universities to reinvent how they define, deliver, and prove learning in the age of AI.

As AI reshapes every dimension of learning from admissions to advising, research to retention, Robots & Pencils offers a vision for what intelligent universities can become.

Rewired: The New AI Architecture of Higher Education challenges universities to redefine what it means to be student-centered in an era of agentic AI. This new thought leadership series from Robots & Pencils explores how higher education can evolve from digital transformation to institutional intelligence, creating systems that learn, adapt, and scale with every student. Released alongside ASU’s Agentic AI Summit and EDUCAUSE, the series offers a roadmap for the intelligent university.

Arriving as higher education leaders converge for the Agentic AI and the Student Experience Summit at Arizona State University and the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, Rewired explores how institutions can move from digital transformation to institutional intelligence, building systems that learn, adapt, and evolve alongside their students.

"The next era of higher education will be defined by who learns fastest," said Kristina Gralak, Client Strategy Analyst at Robots & Pencils and author of the series. "Agentic AI is transforming what it means to be student-centered. The universities that win will rewire their infrastructure for intelligence, creating systems that personalize experiences, validate skills, and connect learning to lifelong opportunity."

The three essays within Rewired trace higher education's most urgent frontiers:

"Kristina's series captures the intersection of vision and engineering," said Jeff Kirk, Executive Vice President of Applied AI at Robots & Pencils. "Every institution seeks to enhance the student experience, yet few realize that progress begins with the invisible systems: the data, cloud, and AI engines that make intelligence possible. Rewired shows what it takes to connect strategy with reality."

From intelligent tutoring systems to AI-powered credential networks, Rewired outlines how forward-thinking universities can turn experimentation into institutional evolution. It is a call to action for higher education leaders to design for the lifelong learners of tomorrow and to embrace an AI-driven future where universities think, adapt, and evolve as intelligently as the students they serve.

