Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals

MILWAUKEE, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology is rapidly transforming organizations and companies will need more people in the near-term to meet the demand stimulated by automation, not less, according to ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN). The new report — Robots Need Not Apply: Human Solutions in the Skills Revolution — surveyed 2,000 U.S. employers and found that 91% will maintain or increase headcount in the next two to three years as industries shift to more advanced, automated processes. The report provides a real-time view of the impact of automation on headcount, the functions most affected and the soft skills that are both of greatest value and hardest to find.

Human strengths stand out in the digital age.

"Digitization will impact every industry in the U.S. creating new jobs that require different skills," said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup North America President. "Our research shows this is good news for people, provided they are ready to upskill and reskill for a world of work that is more digital and fast paced than ever before. Savvy employers are helping workers succeed by identifying skills adjacencies – those skills that are closely connected and can be adapted to new roles – and by offering people the chance to earn and learn with shorter bursts of on-the-job, experiential training. At ManpowerGroup we're doing just that. Our MyPath program provides people with career guidance and opportunities to learn in-demand skills at no individual cost so they can move up and earn more. We've seen the proof that with the right blend of technical and soft skills, America's workforce will augment rather than compete with technology."

Frontline and Customer-Facing functions anticipate the most growth as organizations place higher value on customer service and human interaction. Manufacturing and Production functions are close behind. Back-office functions that are routine or add less value to customer interactions are under greatest threat as organizations implement new technology to drive efficiency. In this Skills Revolution the best blend of high-tech and high-touch will be the combination of human strengths with technical and digital know-how: 61% of companies say communication skills, written and verbal, are their most valued soft skill followed by customer service, collaboration and problem-solving.

