Robots Still Agree, Sprint Delivers the Best Price for Unlimited

The 60-second launch spot, titled "Time to Go," begins airing today in movie theaters, online and this weekend on ESPN and TNT during NBA Conference Finals. In the spot, Evelyn continues to evolve but still can't comprehend why some humans choose to pay so much more with Verizon when all networks are great and they could be saving with Sprint. She feels this is illogical and together with her robot friends, they decide to visit Sprint's headquarters to learn more and help spread the word.

The story continues at Sprint HQ where the robots are making friends with employees and learning about the latest promotions from Sprint. Also on-air now is a 30-spot featuring robot Atlas storming into the Sprint marketing department, excited to make sure everyone knows that customers who switch to Sprint can get 50 percent off the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a Sprint Flex lease1 and the best price for Unlimited talk, text and data.2

"Everyone deserves a great network and the best price for Unlimited, which is exactly what Sprint offers," said Roger Solé, Sprint chief marketing officer. "We appreciate that the robots embark on a crusade to help humans understand that Sprint is the logical choice."

Also launching today is a series of social videos called "Road Trip" that highlight Evelyn and her friends' adventure from the lab to Sprint HQ.

"Who better to explain Sprint's clear and logical advantage than the one group incapable of hyperbole or category apathy: super intelligent robots that only deal in facts?" asks David Droga, creative chairman and founder of Droga5.

The commercials were created in collaboration with creative agency Droga5.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first mobile 5G network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Droga5

Droga5 is an independent agency, with offices in London and New York. We create communications and experiences that ignite business growth, with brand purpose at the core. From integrated marketing campaigns to business design - and everything in between - our work creates real connections with people and drives results through creativity and collaboration. Droga5 was founded in 2006 and has been recognized as Agency of the Year every year since 2007. Our current clients include Chase, COVERGIRL, ESPN, Georgia Pacific, Google, Heineken, Hennessy, IHOP, Johnsonville, Kraft, MailChimp, The New York Times, Prudential, Sprint and Under Armour. Visit us at Droga5.com or @droga5 to get to know us better.

1 Limited time offer. Galaxy S9: $16.50/mo. after $16.50/mo. credit applied within two bills. Reqs. an 18-mo. lease, new line of service, and approved credit. If you cancel, the balance is due. Excludes tax. Restrictions apply.

2 Compared to national carrier unlimited HD plans; features differ. Speed maximums and use rules apply.

