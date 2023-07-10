RoboUP TM01: The Perimeter-Free Auto-Mapping Robotic Mower Now Available on Amazon EU with an Exclusive Prime Day Discount

Experience the Leading Technology of RTK+AI and the Power of Auto-Mapping for a Perfectly Manicured Lawn. Available Now in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, a leading provider of robotic lawn care solutions, has announced the launch of its flagship product, the RoboUP TM01, in the European market. This innovative mower is exclusively available on Amazon in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, and the Prime Day Sales will run from July 8th to 13th.

Ultimate Convenience with Auto-Mapping

Once the mower is ready, simply click on the app or select "Auto Mapping" on the interface for RoboUP's auto mapping feature. Powered by the intelligent C-PASS system, RoboUP can achieve precise positioning in any condition, whether it's pouring rain or a hot summer day.

Powerful Performance: Experience Effortless and Efficient Lawn Maintenance with RoboUP TM01. This powerful device can complete all the tasks of lawn mowing in your garden, including strategic planning, effective obstacle avoidance, cut-to-edge mowing, and adaptation to different terrains with night-time vision.

Complete Safety: Enjoy a Peace of Mind with AI Recognition Technology and Ultrasonic Systems on RoboUP TM01. Safety is a top priority for RoboUP. With AI recognition technology and ultrasonic systems, the TM01 can navigate around objects, preventing collisions and ensuring the safety of children, pets, and garden furniture.

Thoughtful Care: Hassle-Free Lawn Mowing Made Possible with Flexible Installation, Regular Updates, Auto-Charge and IPX6 Waterproof.

The TM01 is designed to address the limitations of traditional and existing robotic lawn mowers, providing a seamless and efficient mowing experience for homeowners. The RoboUP research and management team analyzed the world's leading C-PASS system, with the focus on the core technologies to power the TM01, including a precise positioning system, all-around sensing system, superb adaptability, and strong central processing units. These tech-savvy C-PASS system enables precise positioning, efficient mowing performances, effective obstacle avoidance, and intelligent motion control in a variety of different scenarios.

"We are thrilled to bring the RoboUP TM01 to the European market," said Mr. Xu, CEO of RoboUP. "With its cutting-edge technology and advanced features, we believe it will revolutionize the way homeowners care for their lawns."

To learn more about RoboUP and join the robotic lawn care revolution, visit www.roboup.tech today.

