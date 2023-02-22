ROBOYO ANNOUNCES ALL EYES ON AUTOMATION EVENT IS COMING TO THE USA

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo, the world's largest hyperautomation professional services company is bringing flagship event All Eyes on Automation to Atlanta, Georgia on April 11-12th.

Shining a light on digital transformation trailblazers from the world's top-performing companies, the event is designed to bring unrivaled insights and knowledge sharing with a range of keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops.

An impressive line-up of speakers from Puma, Snap Inc, Petsmart, and Spotify to Scania, Autodesk, Virgin Pulse, Verizon, McKesson and more will share some of the transformation challenges they've faced and explain how they've overcome them. You'll hear from those who've learnt the hard way – the experts who know the ins and outs of the path to next-level business performance.

Expect refreshing honesty, practical solutions, and first-hand experiences. Not to mention exclusive insight to help drive your digital transformation forward with confidence and see your projects through to completion.

"Join us as we come together to learn from the best in the business, network with industry leaders, and chart the course for an even brighter automated future. This event is not just a chance to make valuable connections, but to be inspired and leave with the drive to take your organization to the next level."

Derk Weinheimer, CEO Americas, Roboyo

EVENT DETAILS:

11 - 12 April 2023

Epicurean Hotel – Atlanta, Georgia

TICKETS:

1 day ticket – $119

2-day ticket – $179

For tickets, visit Roboyo's Eventbrite page.

ACCELERATE YOUR HYPERAUTOMATION JOURNEY

If you want to improve enterprise performance at speed, don't miss this one-of-a-kind event. With opportunities to share knowledge and expertise, explore the art-of-the-possible, discover the latest trends and get hands-on experience with market leading technologies, All Eyes on Automation is the ultimate hyperautomation playbook.

About Roboyo

Roboyo is the world's largest pure play hyperautomation professional services company – operating across 15 countries and 4 continents. Roboyo helps clients operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples. This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver NEXT LEVEL business performance.

