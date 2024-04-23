Roboyo's 'All Eyes on Automation' Event Set to Redefine the Future of Work

MIAMI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation enthusiasts and industry professionals alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming All Eyes on Automation event, set to take place in Miami on May 15-16. Hosted by Roboyo, this exclusive gathering promises to deliver a wealth of transformative insights and networking opportunities for attendees looking to fast-track digital transformation.

The event will feature a stellar lineup of industry leaders and experts who have spearheaded automation initiatives within their organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand from these trailblazers, gaining invaluable insights into the latest trends, technologies, and best practices shaping the future of automation.

Some of the esteemed speakers scheduled to present at the event include:

Emily Vanidestine, Head of Financial Operations at Snap

Carlos Cardona, VP of Automation Operations at Virgin Pulse

Lionel Hill , CTO at Permira , Private Equity giants

Permira Shail Khiyara , Founder of VOCAL Council

Steve Carpenter , Executive Director at Merck

These thought leaders will share their personal experiences and success stories, offering practical advice on how to leverage automation to drive operational efficiency, strategic growth, and competitive advantage.

In addition to insightful keynote presentations, All Eyes on Automation will feature interactive panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions designed to facilitate connections and collaboration among attendees. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions, exchange ideas, and explore innovative solutions to common automation challenges.

"We are thrilled to bring together some of the brightest minds in the automation industry for this one-of-a-kind event," said Roboyo Global CEO Derk Weinheimer. "Whether you're just beginning your automation journey or looking to take it to the next level, 'All Eyes on Automation' offers a unique opportunity to gain inspiration, knowledge, and practical insights that will drive real results for your organization."

The event will take place at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami, FL, on May 15-16. Limited complimentary tickets are available. To secure your spot, visit Roboyo's website and use code VIPFREE at checkout.

