Robust Construction Industry and Rising Aesthetic Demands Propel Growth in the Global Stone Flooring Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stone Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stone flooring market experienced remarkable growth in 2022, with a market size reaching US$ 10.4 Billion. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to achieve even greater heights, projected to reach US$ 16.1 Billion by 2028, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.55% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Stone flooring, crafted from natural solid rocks, involves cutting these rocks into slabs and further processing them to achieve the desired shape and polish. Commonly used stones for flooring applications include slate, marble, limestone, granite, and sandstone.

Stone flooring boasts various advantageous properties, including washability, high durability, temperature control, and enhanced aesthetic appeal, making it a preferred choice for both public and private complexes, as well as for commercial and residential property renovation and retrofitting.

Key Market Drivers:

The global stone flooring market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors:

  1. Booming Construction Industry: The construction industry's robust growth worldwide is a major driving force behind the market's positive outlook.
  2. Demand for Aesthetically Appealing Interiors: Increasing demand for contemporary and aesthetically pleasing interiors in residential and commercial complexes is fueling market growth.
  3. Luxurious Finishing: Rising preference for luxurious finishes, particularly marbles, in commercial buildings, hotels, theaters, churches, and monuments, is contributing to market expansion.
  4. Environmental Consciousness: Growing environmental consciousness has led to the demand for stone floorings with minimal or no formaldehyde and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, stain and fire resistance, and anti-slippage properties.
  5. Innovative Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Floorings: The development of cost-effective and durable SPC floorings is further boosting market growth.
  6. Increasing Consumer Spending: Rising consumer expenditure capacities and extensive infrastructural developments, particularly in developing economies, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global stone flooring market, with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on raw material, flooring type, color, finished product, and application.

Breakup by Raw Material:

  • Granite
  • Marble
  • Limestone
  • Sandstone
  • Slate
  • Others

Breakup by Flooring Type:

  • Natural
  • Artificial

Breakup by Color:

  • White and Black
  • Beige and Grey
  • Green
  • Others

Breakup by Finished Product:

  • Tiles
  • Slabs

Breakup by Application:

  • Residential
  • Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, along with profiles of key players in the industry.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. How has the global stone flooring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global stone flooring market?
  3. What are the key regional markets?
  4. What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
  5. What is the breakup of the market based on the flooring type?
  6. What is the breakup of the market based on the color?
  7. What is the breakup of the market based on the finished product?
  8. What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  9. What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  10. What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  11. What is the structure of the global stone flooring market and who are the key players?
  12. What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5g5fy1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Milk Packaging Market Reaches $41.7 Billion in 2022, Set to Grow to $53.7 Billion by 2028 with a 4.5% CAGR

Global Milk Packaging Market Reaches $41.7 Billion in 2022, Set to Grow to $53.7 Billion by 2028 with a 4.5% CAGR

The "Milk Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
5G Technology and IoT Device Integration Driving Demand for Multi-Core Baseband Processors in the Semiconductor Industry

5G Technology and IoT Device Integration Driving Demand for Multi-Core Baseband Processors in the Semiconductor Industry

The "Baseband Processor Market by Type, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.